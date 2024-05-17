Olympus and Park City, shown here in a girls regular season lacrosse game earlier this season, both won their 5A second round games in convincing fashion as they inch closer to a possible state championship rematch.

6A Second Round

Lone Peak 15, Syracuse 6

Lone Peak defeated Syracuse 15-6 in the second round of the Class 6A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Ianna Baldwin led the Knights with eight goals as they advanced to face Fremont in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Lone Peak controlled the game from start to finish, showcasing a balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort to limit the Titans’ scoring opportunities.

Riverton 18, Copper Hills 4

Top-seeded Riverton rolled to an 18-4 victory over No. 16 Copper Hills in the second round of the Class 6A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Emma Pennington led the Silverwolves with five goals and two assists, while also contributing three ground balls. Bella Butterfield added three goals, one assist, six ground balls, and two caused turnovers, and Maggie Bird recorded two goals, three assists, six ground balls, and one caused turnover. Riverton advances to face Mountain Ridge in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Mountain Ridge 15, Westlake 3

Mountain Ridge cruised to a 15-3 victory over Westlake in the second round of the Class 6A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Emmery Clark and Olivia Cannon each scored four goals, while Karlee Farnsworth added three goals for the Sentinels. Taya Chalk controlled 70% of the draws, and Layla Holmstead led the defense with three caused turnovers. Mountain Ridge advances to face Riverton in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Fremont 17, Lehi 3

Fremont cruised to a 17-3 victory over Lehi in the second round of the Class 6A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. McKaylee Sargent led the Silverwolves with five goals, while Jensie Jeffries added two goals and two assists. Raina Button and Azlyn Williams each contributed two goals and one assist as Fremont advanced to face Davis in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Bingham 12, Weber 9

In the second round of the Class 6A state tournament, fifth-seeded Bingham secured a 12-9 victory over 12th-seeded Weber on May 16. Sophie Curtis led the Miners with five goals and three ground balls, while Sophie Grizzle added three goals and three assists. Megan Tew also contributed with two goals and one assist.

Pleasant Grove 12, Skyridge 8

Sydney Schultz’s seven points propelled No. 7 Pleasant Grove to a 12-8 victory over No. 10 Skyridge in the 6A girls lacrosse second round on Saturday. Schultz tallied four goals and three assists, leading the Vikings’ offensive efforts. Gwenyth Elcock contributed with two goals and five ground balls, helping maintain possession throughout the game. Goalkeeper Madi Floyd had an impressive 50% save rate with eight stops.

Davis 12, Herriman 10

Davis held off Herriman for a 12-10 victory in the second round of the Class 6A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Olivia Lifferth led the Darts with five goals and one assist, while also contributing on defense with three caused turnovers. Esther Facer added two goals and one assist as Davis advanced to face Fremont in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Farmington 21, Corner Canyon 8

Farmington dominated in a 21-8 win over Corner Canyon in the second round of the Class 6A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Kate Carter and Ally MacAulay led the Phoenix with seven points each on five goals and two assists, while Ruby Roche scored a game-high six goals. Hailey Larsen controlled 19 of 20 draws and finished with four goals and an assist.

5A Second Round

Woods Cross 11, Wasatch 10

Woods Cross edged Wasatch 11-10 in the second round of the Class 5A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. With six different scorers, the Wildcats showed off their depth in the attack to secure the victory. Woods Cross advances to face Olympus in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Box Elder 14, Skyline 11

No. 8 Box Elder defeated No. 9 Skyline 14-11 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Despite a strong effort from Skyline, Box Elder’s balanced attack secured the victory. The game featured key defensive plays and strategic goals that propelled Box Elder forward. Skyline ends its season with a solid performance but falls short of advancing.

Olympus 24, Bonneville 2

No. 1 Olympus defeated No. 16 Bonneville 24-2 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Olympus had nine different players take shots and seven provide assists. Hazel Baker led the way with four goals and three assists, while Han Nelson added three goals and three assists. Goalie Sydney Rossi made four saves and caused two turnovers.

West Jordan 17, Salem Hills 6

West Jordan dominated Salem Hills 17-6 in the second round of the Class 5A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Jordyn Hughes led the Jaguars’ offense with six goals and two assists, while Lily Henderson controlled the midfield with 12 draw controls and eight ground balls. West Jordan advances to face Olympus in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Highland 12, Viewmont 8

Highland defeated Viewmont 12-8 in the second round of the Class 5A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. The Rams advance to face Park City in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Cecelia Walton and Brienna Wallis each scored three goals for the Vikings, with Walton also contributing five ground balls and two caused turnovers. Lexi Lee added two goals and one caused turnover in the loss.

Brighton 14, Bountiful 2

Brighton cruised to a 14-2 victory over Bountiful in the second round of the Class 5A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. The Bengals advance to face West Jordan in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Brighton controlled the game from start to finish, showcasing a balanced offensive attack and a stout defensive effort to limit the Redhawks’ scoring opportunities.

Maple Mountain 11, Cedar Valley 10

No. 6 Maple Mountain edged No. 11 Cedar Valley 11-10 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Maple Mountain took an early lead with a 9-6 first half and held on despite a strong second-half push from Cedar Valley. Shay Brown and Jaynee Tanner each contributed two goals.

Park City 19, Alta 4

No. 2 Park City defeated No. 15 Alta 19-4 in the second round of the 5A state tournament. Leading Park City was Finley Hoeksema with four goals, while Coco Crawford added three goals and one assist. Maddie McHenry also contributed three goals and one assist.

4A Second Round

Timpanogos 14, Mountain View 3

Timpanogos defeated Mountain View 14-3 in the first round of the Class 4A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. The Timberwolves had a balanced offensive attack, with nine different players finding the back of the net. Cecily Williams led the way with four goals, while Jada Intharath added three goals. Timpanogos advances to face Sky View in the second round on Thursday.

Payson 19, Hillcrest 2

Second-seeded Payson convincingly defeated 15th-seeded Hillcrest 19-2 in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament on May 16. The Lions’ strong performance advanced them to the quarterfinals, where they will play No. 10 Judge Memorial.

Sky View 21, Uintah 0

No. 6 Sky View dominated 11th-seeded Uintah with a decisive 21-0 victory in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament on May 16. Abby Hunt led the Bobcats with six goals and one assist, while Cady Johnson contributed four goals. Vivian LaMont added three goals and one assist. Sky View now advances to the quarterfinals, where it will face No. 3 Timpanogos.

Green Canyon 14, Ridgeline 6

Green Canyon upset Ridgeline 14-6 in the first round of the Class 4A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. The Wolves advance to face Bear River in the second round on Thursday. Alyvia Jackson led Ridgeline with three goals and one assist, while also contributing six ground balls. Loni Rogers scored three goals and recorded 12 ground balls and six caused turnovers in the loss. Lucy Rust added two goals and one assist for the Riverhawks, who ended their season with the defeat.

Judge Memorial 13, Juan Diego 11

Judge Memorial edged Juan Diego 13-11 in the first round of the Class 4A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Tessa Fowler led the Bulldogs with five goals as they advanced to face Payson in the second round on Thursday. Olivia Prosper scored seven goals and added an assist for the Soaring Eagle, while Sarah Azar contributed two goals and an assist in the loss.

Waterford 17, Orem 7

Waterford defeated Orem 17-7 in the second round of the Class 4A girls lacrosse state tournament on Thursday. The Ravens advance to host the winner of Ridgeline and Green Canyon in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Mountain Crest 6, Provo 5

Mountain Crest edged Provo 6-5 in double overtime in the first round of the Class 4A girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday. Lauren Smith led the Mustangs with three goals and nine ground balls, while Sophia Keller added three goals and one assist. Lilly Lopez, Sophie Jensen, and Madi Henrie each scored a goal as Mountain Crest advanced to face Waterford in the second round on Thursday. The Mustangs led 4-2 at halftime before the Bulldogs rallied to force overtime.

Bear River 18, Logan 3

No. 1 Bear River defeated No. 16 Logan 18-3 in the first round of the 4A state tournament. MaKenzie Mickelsen led Bear River and reached over 100 goals for the season in the victory.