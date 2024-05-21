Kevin Young has notched another major recruiting win.

Four-star point guard prospect Elijah Crawford has committed to BYU basketball, the team announced Tuesday.

“We are so excited to welcome Elijah and his family to BYU,” Young said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding young man ... as one of the best point guards in his class, his ball-handling and playmaking fit perfectly into our program. We look forward to helping him grow his game in Provo.”

Crawford had previously signed with Stanford this past November but was released from his National Letter of Intent on May 15.

Ranked as the No. 9 point guard nationally in the class of 2024, Crawford averaged 12.1 points and 5.3 assists this season for hoops powerhouse Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He is viewed as a dynamic, three-level scorer who can immediately compete for minutes as a key rotation piece in the backcourt.

Per Robby McCombs of Vanquish the Foe, new Cougars assistant coach Brandon Dunson was the “main driver” in bringing Crawford to Provo, as he had previously been his lead recruiter at Stanford. McCombs also reported that Crawford turned down offers from Kansas, Florida and others in favor of BYU.

Crawford’s 0.9461 composite score from 247 Sports makes him the sixth-highest rated recruit in BYU program history, with recent Cougars addition Brody Kozlowski sitting on the same list at No. 4.

Young has made an immediate splash with the Cougars by signing Crawford, Kozlowski and Utah transfer Keba Keita since taking over the program. BYU now has four open scholarships to work with as Young and his staff continue to fill the roster.