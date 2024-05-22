Corner Canyon’s Jerome Myles outruns Lehi’s Isaiah Allen for a score as they play in high school football semifinal action at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Myles was rated a five-star recruit by 247 Sports in the recruiting site's latest rankings.

For the first time since 2021, high school football in the state of Utah has produced a five-star prospect.

According to 247 Sports’ updated rankings — released Wednesday — Corner Canyon wide receiver Jerome Myles is about as good a college football prospect as you’ll find in the 2025 class.

Committed to Ole Miss — Myles also considered 13 other Power Four teams, including Utah and BYU — Myles is now rated a five-star recruit, leaping 161 spots overall to a top-31 spot nationally.

Corner Canyon High School’s Chryshaun Lee, front, and Jerome Myles celebrate Myles' touchdown during the 6A football state championship against Skyridge High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, Myles wasn’t Corner Canyon’s most productive receiver this past season — that title belongs to Utah State signee Tate Kjar — but he was the most dynamic, averaging 25.58 yards per catch. Myles finished his junior season with 19 catches for 486 yards and six touchdowns.

Now rated the fifth-best receiver in the country (in 2025), Myles is the highest-rated pass catcher currently committed to a program.

He is also one of 13 top-31 players currently committed, with most of those pledged to either Ohio State or USC.

With the five-star rating from 247 Sports, Myles follows in the footsteps of some notable Utah products over the last decade, including Kingsley Suamataia (2021), Noah Sewell (2020) and Osa Masina (2015).

Suamataia signed with Oregon coming out of Orem High, before transferring to BYU. He was drafted in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Sewell also signed with Oregon coming out of Orem High and after three years was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 draft by the Chicago Bears.

Myles isn’t a consensus five-star recruit yet. Neither Rivals, On3 Sports or ESPN has Myles in the five-star range, slotting him as a four-star prospect. Still, a five-star rating from one of the four major recruiting services is a notable achievement for the Corner Canyon prospect.

“Blessed to receive my 5th star,” Myles wrote on X.