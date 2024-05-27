Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) talks with Utah Jazz assistant coach Johnnie Bryant as the Utah Jazz practice at the Toyota Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals in Houston on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

It’s no secret that Donovan Mitchell and Johnnie Bryant became close during their shared time with the Utah Jazz from 2017-2020, and because of that, it’s also no secret that rumors have swirled multiple times that Bryant has been a potential candidate to be Mitchell’s head coach multiple times.

The latest on that front comes as the Cleveland Cavaliers, MItchell’s current team, fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff last Thursday. On Sunday, The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd reported that while Kenny Atkinson is the “leader” to replace Bickerstaff, “don’t be surprised if Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant’s name emerges.”

As Lloyd referenced, Bryant is now the associate head coach of the New York Knicks, having been hired away from the Jazz in 2020 when it was clear the Knicks were interested in someday acquiring Mitchell (and Mitchell was interested in going there).

The 38 year-old Bryant played at the University of Utah from 2004-2007 and then joined the Jazz’s coaching staff in 2012, where he stayed until joining the Knicks.

The Cavs fired Bickerstaff after being eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Atkinson, 56, was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-2020. He was an assistant with the LA Clippers for the 2020-21 season and then was hired to the same position by the Golden State Warriors.

In 2022, Atkinson reportedly agreed to become the Charlotte Hornets’ next head coach but then decided to return to the Warriors, where he remains.