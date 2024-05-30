Miller Sports + Entertainment released detailed ballpark renderings for the officially named Daybreak Field at America First Square. The new home for the Salt Lake Bees, who play in the highest level of Minor League Baseball, will open in the spring of 2025 in Downtown Daybreak.

Daybreak Field at America First Square is more real than ever.

Miller Sports + Entertainment announced Thursday that construction remains on schedule for the multiuse development and privately funded ballpark in Daybreak, with the Salt Lake Bees expected to be playing there in spring 2025.

MSE also unveiled new detailed renderings of the ballpark, including shots of the entrance, as well as glimpses of field suites, the terrace club level, the view from premium seating areas and more.

“The building of Daybreak Field at America First Square is very exciting as the ballpark and plaza take shape into becoming a new community hub with baseball, shops, restaurants and entertainment in South Jordan,” Michelle Smith, president of MSE, said in a statement. “The collaboration among our partners has been inspiring as everyone rallies behind the first entertainment district in Utah using a sports venue as the anchor. The Millers are creating a place that will unite the community and enrich lives through memorable sports and entertainment experiences.”

Click through the renderings of the ballpark below.

“Daybreak Field will be a premier destination for baseball fans and families alike,” Ty Wardle, general manager of the Salt Lake Bees, said in a statement. “Our planning has focused on developing amenities that best serve the fan, whether you are picnicking in the outfield or prefer a full-service hospitality experience. We aim to accommodate groups of all sizes, from a family of four in box seats to large company gatherings. This new ballpark will be the ideal setting to create lasting memories.”