Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with attendees prior to the 22 Forever game scrimmage in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

The NCAA quiet period for college football recruiting opened on May 30 and runs through June 23, allowing universities across the country to host recruits for official visits.

There’s still quite a few months until early signing day for the class of 2025, which will be on Dec. 4, 2024, but Utah’s class is slowly taking shape.

The Utes have commitments from three high school players, and four returned missionaries from the class of 2023 who will also be part of the 2025 class.

Here’s a look at Utah’s 2025 class so far, and some of the key prospects who are visiting this month.

High school commits

Wyatt Becker, QB

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-1, 180 pounds.

Sierra Canyon High (Chatsworth, California).

Ranked as the No. 26 2025 recruit from the state of California by ESPN, Becker chose Utah over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Penn State, Oregon and Texas A&M, among others.

Ranked as the No. 17 QB in the country by ESPN.

Threw for 2,660 yards yards and 30 touchdowns on 63.2% accuracy, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

“There were a lot of reasons why I committed to Utah and I feel great about my decision. I think coach (Kyle) Whittingham is one of the best head coaches in the country and I love (offensive coordinator coach Andy) Ludwig and all the other coaches up there as well,” Becker said, per 247Sports.

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot, 200 pounds.

Union High (Tusla, Oklahoma).

Ranked as the No. 12 2025 recruit from the state of Oklahoma by ESPN, Reisig chose Utah over offers from BYU, Houston, Minnesota, Memphis and Oklahoma State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 26 quarterback in the country by Rivals.

Last season, the 6-foot, 200-pound quarterback threw for 2,366 yards and 25 touchdowns with six interceptions and a 78.4% completion rate, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

Nela Tupou, athlete

★★★ (247Sports composite).

6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Folsom High (Folsom, California).

Ranked as the No. 47 2025 recruit from the state of California by ESPN, Tupou chose Utah over offers from BYU, Washington State and San Diego State, among others.

Last season, Tupou had 18 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns on offense as a tight end, and also had 15 tackles and a pass deflection on defense as a defensive end, according to his MaxPreps stats page.

His uncle Lewis Powell is defensive ends coach at Utah and his cousin is former Ute Sione Vaki.

“I want to do what my cousin (Sione Vaki) did, play on both sides. Utah is recruiting me as an athlete,” Tupou said, via 247Sports.

Returned missionaries

Hunter Clegg, DE

6-foot-4, 235 pounds.

American Fork High (American Fork, Utah).

★★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Utah by 247Sports, Clegg was originally committed to Stanford before flipping to Utah. His offer list included Auburn, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington, Wisconsin and BYU.

Ranked as the No. 24 edge rusher nationally, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Had 62 tackles and nine sacks, and had a fumble recovery as a senior for American Fork, per MaxPreps.

Brock Fonoimoana, S

6-feet-1, 190 pounds.

Kahuku High (Kahuku, Hawaii).

★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 1 player in the state of Hawaii by 247Sports, Fonoimoana chose Utah over offers from BYU, Oregon State, Hawaii, Stanford and Utah State, among others.

Ranked as the No. 54 safety nationally per 247Sports composite rankings.

Was a wide receiver and safety in high school, but committed to the Utes on defense.

Won back-to-back state championships at Kahuku High.

Mateaki Helu, LB

6-foot, 200 pounds.

Stansbury High (Stansbury Park, Utah).

★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 6 recruit in Utah, according to 247Sports, Helu chose Utah over Baylor, BYU, Cal, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.

Ranked as the No. 45 athlete nationally by Rivals.

Played running back and linebacker at Stansbury, but committed to Utah on defense.

38 tackles and two sacks in his senior season.

Kainoa Carvalho, WR

5-foot-7, 165 pounds.

Kahuku High School (Kahuku, Hawaii).

★★★ (247Sports composite).

Ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Hawaii, according to 247Sports, Carvalho chose Utah over offers from Air Force, Army, Hawaii, Navy, San Diego State, Utah State and Yale.

Ranked as the No. 50 wide receiver nationally, according to 247Sports.

Who’s visiting?

According to 247 Sports, Utah will host over 35 recruits on campus over the next month, including four-star Spanish Fork offensive tackle Aaron Dunn, who is rated the No. 2 prospect in Utah by 247Sports, behind Corner Canyon wide receiver Jerome Miles, who committed to Ole Miss back in February.

Four-star athlete Micah Matthews — ranked as the No. 8 athlete in the country and the No. 6 prospect in Virginia by 247Sports’ composite rankings — visited both the football and baseball programs at Utah.

Other consensus four-star high school recruits visiting Salt Lake City are Texas cornerback Bryson Webber (No. 27 cornerback nationally, 44th-best prospect in Texas, per 247Sports’ composite); Las Vegas linebacker Christian Thatcher (No. 35 linebacker nationally, fifth-best prospect in Nevada, per 247Sports’ composite); Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu (No. 10 offensive tackle nationally, fourth-best prospect in Nevada, per 247Sports’ composite); California athlete Dylan Robinson (No. 12 athlete nationally, No. 25-best prospect in California, per 247Sports’ composite); Illinois defensive lineman Iose Epenesa (No. 6 defensive lineman nationally, No. 2 prospect in Illinois, per 247Sports’ composite); and California tight end Vander Ploog (No. 11 tight end nationally, No. 21 prospect in California, per 247Sports’ composite).

Four-star cornerback Onis Konanbanny — ranked the 28th-best cornerback in the nation and the fourth-best prospect in South Carolina by 247Sports’ composite — visited Utah for the spring game.