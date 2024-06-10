Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on as players leave the field after warmups before an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Kyle Whittingham’s program picked up its fourth commitment in the 2025 recruiting class on Monday, this one cming from Las Vegas native Sione Motuapuaka.

The 6-foot, 250-pound Motuapuaka, who plays defensive line for national powerhouse Bishop Gorman High, made the announcement on social media.

Motuapuaka is rated a three-star prospect with an 0.8478 player rating in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Motuapuaka went on an official visit to Utah this past Saturday with six other prospects, including three-star QB commit Shaker Reisig of Oklahoma, according to 247 Sports.

At the time of his commitment, Motuapuaka also held offers from Utah State, Washington State and Idaho, per 247 Sports.

In addition to Motuapuaka and Reisig, the Utes’ 2025 class currently includes quarterback Wyatt Becker and edge rusher Nela Tupou, who both hail from California.

All four Utah commits thus far are rated three-star prospects by 247 Sports.