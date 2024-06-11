20180422 Steve Klauke, the Salt Lake Bees' play-by-play announcer, calls the game at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake on Sunday, April 22, 2018.

Longtime Salt Lake Bees and Weber State athletics play-by-play announcer Steve Klauke has died at age 69, the Bees announced Tuesday.

“Steve Klauke was a dedicated long-time employee and world-class broadcaster,” Bees owner Gail Miller said in a statement. “Steve will forever be remembered as ‘The voice of the Bees’ and holds a special place in our hearts. We will always treasure and honor the immeasurable impact he had on the sports community in Utah and beyond.”

Klauke became the radio voice of Salt Lake’s Triple-A franchise in 1994, calling more than 4,000 games before his 2023 retirement.

Even after stepping away from the Bees, Klauke continued to broadcast Weber State football and men’s basketball contests, which he began doing in 2015.

“I’m speechless. Weber State and Utah have lost one of the greatest sports broadcasters and one of the best individuals I’ve ever known,” Weber State athletic director Tim Crompton said in a statement. “On behalf of our entire athletics department and Wildcat fans, our hearts go out to his family. We were truly fortunate to have known Steve. This is a tragic loss.”

Klauke, a Chicago native, first arrived in Utah in 1991 to work as a studio host for Utah Jazz broadcasts, eventually joining in on productions for the University of Utah, Utah Grizzlies and Utah Flash. He was named the Utah Sportscaster of the Year in 1995, 2014 and 2016.

“The Utah Jazz family is heartbroken by the sudden passing of Steve Klauke, voice of the Salt Lake Bees for three decades, longtime member of the Jazz broadcast team, and father to Jazz equipment manager, Adam Klauke,” a Jazz spokesperson said in a statement. “A legendary sports broadcaster, Steve was admired and loved by many. He will be greatly missed, and his contributions will continue to have an indelible impact on the Utah sports community. Our thoughts are with Adam, Steve’s wife, Sue, and their daughter, Lisa.”

News of Klauke’s passing yielded a number of notable social media reactions, including from Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and former Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Klauke is survived by his wife, Sue, and two children, Adam and Lisa.