Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik and Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge talk to journalists during an end-of-season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

The Utah Jazz are one of the many NBA teams that have done away with pre-draft media availability with players who come in for a workout, choosing instead to hold their workouts shrouded in as much secrecy as possible in order to keep at least the perception of a competitive advantage heading into draft night.

The team has been holding pre-draft workouts in Utah since before the NBA combine in mid-May and have more workouts scheduled over the next couple of weeks as draft night nears.

According to league sources, the Jazz have already had in, or are scheduled to bring in, a number of players that are considered to be lottery-level prospects, including, but not limited to Cody Williams (Colorado), Tidjane Salaun (Cholet, France), Zach Edey (Purdue), Dalton Knecht (Tennessee), Jared McCain (Duke) and Tyler Kolek (Marquette).

The Jazz have also worked out, or scheduled workouts with Dillon Jones (Weber State), Oso Ighodaro (Marquette), Ryan Dunn (Virginia), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Enrique Freeman (Akron), Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco), Boogie Ellis (USC), Jack Gohlke (Oakland), Adem Bona (UCLA), Jermaine Couisnard (Oregon), Jesse Edwards (West Virginia), Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide, NBL), Lance Jones (Purdue), Antonio Reeves (Kentucky), Cameron Tyson (Seattle) and Tristen Newton (UConn).

This is not a complete list of players who have worked out for the Jazz and it should also be noted that a draft workout is not always as important as some people think. Plenty of player agents turn down workouts for teams and that team will still draft the player based on the amount of intel they already have. Additionally, players are sometimes unable to work out due to scheduling or injury and that doesn’t make or break a decision.

As recently as last year, the Jazz were unable to work out Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh and still drafted them with the ninth and 28th picks, respectively.

The 2024 draft will be held over two days with the first round on June 26 and second round on June 27. The Jazz have the 10th, 29th and 32nd (second pick of the second round) picks in the 2024 draft.