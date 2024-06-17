BYU fans cheer on the Cougars during game against Texas in the Marriott Center Jan. 27, 2024, in Provo. Recent recruiting news has provided more reason to cheer for BYU faithful ahead of Year 2 in the Big 12.

Egor Demin is officially a BYU Cougar, as Kevin Young’s program finally announced its signing of the highly-touted European prospect Monday.

ESPN’s top NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Demin’s commitment to BYU on May 28.

Now, the Russian talent has officially signed his National Letter of Intent to play in Provo.

“We are thrilled that Egor and his family are joining us at BYU,” Young said in a statement. “He is a special talent with an extremely bright future, and he plays the game the right way. At 6-foot-9, his passing, playmaking and shooting will fit seamlessly into our style of play. Egor has proven himself among the best prospects in Europe in recent years. We look forward to helping him grow and develop on and off the court.”

Demin currently plays for Real Madrid 2 in Spain, where he has been considered one of the world’s top international prospects. At just 18 years old, he averaged 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 21 games this season, shooting 57.1% from the field.

Amid a potentially loaded 2025 NBA draft class, the 6-foot-9 Demin has been projected to go as high as No. 9 overall in various mock drafts.

Demin could contribute at the 1-4 spots for the Cougars, where he joins a solid first recruiting class for Young in high school talents Brody Kozlowski and Elijah Crawford, along with impact transfers Keba Keita and Mawot Mag.