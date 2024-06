| Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret N

Wasatch’s Jayden Cosper heads the ball in a 5A boys soccer semifinal game against Hunter at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of the Year

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch, F, Jr.

Led Wasatch to another state championship with 19 goals and 8 assists.

5A Playoff MVP

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch, F, Jr.

5A First Team

Forwards

Owen Nance, East, Sr. — 20 goals, 4 assists.

Brooks Barker, Salem Hills, So. — 17 goals, 9 assists.

Corben Schuffenhauer, Roy, Sr. — 10 goals, 4 assists.

Bode Heelis, Wasatch, Jr. — 14 goals, 7 assists.

Midfielders

Carden Neff, Olympus, Sr. — 17 goals, 4 assists.

Dennin Anderson, Bonneville, Sr. — 12 goals, 16 assists.

Cole Simpson, Wasatch, Jr. — 8 goals, 3 assists.

Justin Roberts, Alta, Sr. — 5 goals, 4 assists.

Defenders

Canon Downey, Wasatch, Sr. — Defense only gave up 7 goals, 5 goals, 2 assists.

Adan Almaraz, Hunter, Sr. — Defense had 8 shutouts and only allowed 12 goals.

Anthony Dolce, East, Sr. — 6 goals, 3 assists.

Jace Kirkham, Wasatch, Jr. — 1 goal, 12 assists.

Keepers

Jackson Medina, Wasatch, Sr. — 11.5 shutouts, only gave up 7 goals.

Ariel Martinez, Hunter, Sr. — 6 shutouts.

5A Second Team

Forwards

Jeffery Aguilar Perez, Hunter, Jr.

Josh Glazier, Alta, Jr.

Asher Gubler, Olympus, Jr.

Landon Lloyd, Box Elder, Sr.

Midfielders

Briley Alba, East, Sr.

Aidan Hart, Roy, Sr.

Eduardo Alvarado, Hunter, Jr.

Carson Bybee, Salem Hills, Sr.

Defenders

Joaquin Palacios, Skyline, Sr.

Will Hansen, Salem Hills, Jr.

Will Morris, Viewmont, Sr.

Hunter Patterson, Roy, Sr.

Keepers

Thiago Moreira, Alta, Sr.

Fabian Serrato, Bonneville, Sr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Manuel Enriquez, East, Jr.

Alex Horton, Skyline, Sr.

Nahom Gala, Highland, Jr.

Gilberto Vargas, Wasatch, Sr.

Liam Davis, Wasatch, Jr.

Tom Thorne, Bountiful, Sr.

Midfielders

David Rangel, Roy, Sr.

Adan Gutierrez, Taylorsville, Sr.

Tayten Remund, Wasatch, So.

Max Contreras, Kearns, Jr.

Justin Fahrenkrog, Brighton, Sr.

Jack Shepherd, Salem Hills, Jr.

Luca Viana, East, Sr.

Defenders

Caden Lundberg, Wasatch, Sr.

Jackson Baty, Roy, Sr.

Elias Mendoza, Taylorsville, Jr.

Ben Harrison, Olympus, Sr.

Cash Anderson, Salem Hills, Jr.

Caleb Smith, Wasatch, Sr.

Keepers

Jason Lee, Box Elder, Sr.

Lawson Smith, Brighton, Jr.

Leonel Calvillo, Kearns, Sr.

Maximus Nicholson, Timpview, Jr.