While each of these players helped lead their teams to win the championships in their respective classifications this past season, each player has unique qualities and skill sets that set them apart from others in their region.

Each one of the players put together memorable seasons and proved themselves to be the leaders needed to give their teams a winning season.

Below is a list of the 2024 girls lacrosse Players of the Year.

Fremont’s McKaylee Sargent shoots and scores against Mountain Ridge in the 6A girls lacrosse championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

6A Player of the Year

McKaylee Sargent, Fremont, MF, Sr.

Senior McKaylee Sargent helped lead the Fremont girls lacrosse team to the 6A championship, defeating Mountain Ridge 11-10 in the title game. In the game, Sargent was involved in almost half of the goals, getting three goals of her own as well as two assists.

On the season, Sargent had 67 goals and 24 assists. On the defensive side, Sargent did not make things easy for the opposing offenses, grabbing a total of 48 ground balls and causing 37 turnovers.

“McKaylee picked up a lacrosse stick for the first time as a ninth grader. She knew nothing really about lacrosse but wanted to play and had the willingness to put in the work to be a solid player. Because of her willingness to learn and grow, the very next season she was starting varsity and selected for all-region Team 1,” said Fremont head coach Seth Jones.

The backbone of the Fremont team, Sargent led the way for Fremont by supporting her teammates and taking every opportunity to become a better teammate.

“Her last two years, she led our team as captain, leading, teaching and supporting the rest of the team. McKaylee is a dedicated, hardworking, kind and supportive athlete who has been the backbone of our team. McKaylee has played an invaluable role in forming the legacy of Fremont girls lacrosse,” added Jones.

Olympus’ Hazel Baker competes against Park City in the 5A girls lacrosse championship game at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

5A Player of the Year

Hazel Baker, Olympus, MF, Sr.

Solidifying herself as a Utah and Olympus high school lacrosse legend, 2024 Player of the Year Hazel Baker can do it all for Olympus. Baker, a two-time All-American and three-time first team all-state, led her team to a region 5A championship, getting an assist in the title-clinching game.

The Oregon University commit was a standout on the team her entire high school career. This past season, Baker showed how explosive she was offensively, getting 66 goals and 38 assists to go along with 51 draw controls. On the defensive side, Baker stood tall against the opposing offenses by causing a total of 25 turnovers.

Olympus head coach Zane Spratling feels that what made Baker the player that she is was her work ethic, as well as the example that she has been for her teammates.

“These past four years, Hazel Baker distinguished herself through a combination of talent, leadership and dedication to her team. Her ability to dominate both offensively and defensively set her apart in every match, consistently making significant contributions to her team’s success. She led by example, inspiring her teammates with her relentless work ethic and strategic acumen on the field. We can’t wait to see what she will do at Oregon these next few years! Sending her off as Utah’s 2024 Player of the Year is well earned,” said Spratling.

Bear River Bears' Mackenzie Mickelsen (28) cradles the ball while Payson Lions defender Alayna Bullard (3) posts up against her during the 4A lacrosse state championship at the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Thursday, May 23, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

4A Player of the Year

Makenzie Mickelsen, Bear River, MF, Sr.

The offensive firepower of Bear River’s Makenzie Mickelson was able to help propel her team to the 4A state title, defeating Payson 12-9. Mickelson led the way for Bear River in the championship game, filling up the stat sheet with two goals, one assist while on the defensive side, grabbing two ground balls and causing three turnovers.

For the season, Mickelson’s goal tally reached triple digits with 114 goals and getting 23 assists for a total of 137 points. Mickelson also had 120 draw controls and 143 draws won in 305 draw attempts.

Bear River head coach Jeremy Webb says that Mickelson’s ability to stay focused through the ups and downs of a long and rigorous season is what sets her apart from the rest of the pack. The mentality and dedication that the senior showed is what helped push her team, eventually resulting in a region 4A championship.

“Makenzie’s value to our lacrosse team stems from her team-first mentality and hard work ethic. Her dedication to supporting her teammates through the thick and thin and consistently putting in the extra effort to take herself to another level has significantly contributed to our team’s success,” said Webb.