On Friday night the BYU Cougars football program got a commitment from California wide receiver LaMason Waller as part of its 2025 recruiting class, and on Saturday it got one from a prospect on the opposite end of the country.

On Saturday evening, tight end Tucker Kelleher out of Alpharetta, Georgia, announced his pledge to the Cougars on social media.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6-foot-5.5 and 220 pounds, Kelleher has a bunch of scholarship offers from Group of Five schools, while BYU is his lone offer from the Power Four ranks, which he announced he received two weeks ago.

Kelleher is currently on his official visit to BYU, as is Waller.

Kelleher becomes the ninth high school prospect to commit to the Cougars as part of their 2025 recruiting class.