Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) stands next to his girlfriend Ronika Stone before a playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Jordan Love is starting a new chapter of his love story.

The former Utah State quarterback and his girlfriend, Ronika Stone, announced Sunday that they’re engaged.

“First step to forever,” read the caption on their joint Instagram post.

Jordan Love’s love life

Love, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, proposed to Stone while in Italy on vacation.

They’re traveling together during the offseasons of their two professional sports leagues — the NFL for him and the Pro Volleyball Federation for her.

Stone, who played college volleyball for the University of Oregon, is now part of the San Diego Mojo.

Stone is the daughter of Ron Stone, who was in the NFL for 13 years and won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s.

Love and Stone have been together for about four years, at least according to their social media activity.

Stone went viral for sitting in nosebleed seats for Love’s first NFL start late 2021. She and Love’s mom, Anna, got the tickets at the last minute from the Kansas City Chiefs after the Packers’ starting quarterback at the time, Aaron Rodgers, tested positive for COVID-19.

Jordan Love contract

Love will report to training camp for the 2024 NFL season in about a month.

He’s one of the hottest young stars in the league at the moment after he led the Packers to a playoff victory in what was widely seen as a rebuilding year.

Love is expected to sign a multi-million dollar contract extension before training camp begins. His extension will likely make him one of the highest paid players in the NFL.