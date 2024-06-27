Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots the ball during the NIT quarterfinal game between the Utah Utes and the Virginia Commonwealth Rams at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The Toronto Raptors like their Utah Utes.

Former University of Utah All-Pac-12 center Branden Carlson is signing with the Raptors on a two-way contract after going undrafted, according to his agency.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news Thursday.

Carlson showed appreciation for the help and support he’s received during his basketball career after the news was made official.

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue my basketball career with the Toronto Raptors organization,” Carlson said in a statement shared by the University of Utah. “I’ve been blessed with a great support system my entire life. Thank you to my parents, family and of course my wife, Maddy. I am forever grateful and indebted for the devotion and sacrifices they all made for me to get where I am today.

“I want to thank all the coaches throughout my career. I am here today living out my dream because of your dedication to your craft. I would also like to thank the University of Utah for the opportunity, the coaching staffs and my teammates for an experience of a lifetime. As always, GO UTES!”

The 7-foot Carlson, who spent the past five seasons at Utah and starred in the post for the Runnin’ Utes, will join former Utes center Jakob Poeltl in Toronto.

Poeltl, who is on his second stint with the Raptors, once was a teammate in Toronto with former Utah guard Delon Wright.

When the 2024 NBA draft ended on Tuesday, Carlson was listed as the fourth-best available center on ESPN’s draft board.

“Carlson is a 7-foot-1 stretch big man who has some real skill and versatility offensively with his quickness getting off his feet, an ability to handle and pass, and impressive shot-making prowess,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote in assessing Carlson before the draft.

“Carlson’s skill level is intriguing at his size, as the NBA is always looking for big men who can handle, pass and shoot, but his lack of strength and toughness hurts his viability on the other end of the floor considering he was one of the oldest players in college basketball this season,” Givony said.

Carlson went through the NBA draft process last year before choosing to return to Utah and playing his fifth year of college, thanks to the free year of eligibility granted from the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his senior season in 2023-24, Carlson averaged a career-high 17.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Utah’s all-time blockers leader finished his career with 241 blocks, and in his final season, he helped the Utes return to the postseason, as Utah made a run through the NIT.

“Senior year was great. It’s been really special to be with these guys and have a ton of memories,” Carlson said after his final game as a Ute, a 100-90 loss to Indiana State in the NIT semifinals.

“It’s been a journey for sure. Just the emotions, you’re sad it’s over. You’re sad that you don’t have any more games. You’re done playing with these guys up here, my teammates and being coached by Coach (Craig) Smith. That’s it.”

Carlson played 145 games for Utah, with 139 starts. His 1,874 career points are fifth all-time in program history, and Carlson also finished with 842 rebounds as a Ute — his 618 defensive rebounds are fourth in school history, and his 224 offensive rebounds are eighth.

Carlson’s signing with the Raptors came on the same day another former Ute — Pelle Larsson played his freshman year of college at Utah before playing three seasons at Arizona — was drafted by the Miami Heat.

Those two join Poeltl and Wright (now with the Heat) as well as former Utah forward Kyle Kuzma (now with the Washington Wizards) in the NBA ranks.

“So excited for Branden Carlson‚” Utah men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said in a statement. “Branden has worked so hard to get to the next level and his work ethic was evident of that each and every day.

“He is the embodiment of a Runnin’ Ute and will have left as one of the greats to have represented the University of Utah. We couldn’t be more proud and excited to follow his professional journey. The Raptors are getting a special player!”