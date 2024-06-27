Skye Blakely competes on the floor during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Friday, May 31, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Skye Blakely was about as close to a guarantee as could be found when it came to the gymnasts who were going to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this summer.

After Simone Biles, Blakely had proven the most consistently great performer among the contenders for the American team — a group of gymnasts that includes reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee, reigning Olympic floor champion Jade Carey and Olympic silver medalist Jordan Chiles — and is a two-time world champion, helping Team USA win the gold the last two years.

The 19-year old had proven herself on all four events in the lead-up to the Olympic trials, especially on balance beam and uneven bars — a great benefit to Team USA.

So when Blakely went down with an injury during podium training Wednesday night ahead of this weekend’s U.S. gymnastics trials, it was a devastating blow.

The seriousness of the injury was confirmed Thursday when USA Gymnastics announced on X that Blakely had suffered an Achilles injury that will prevent her from competing at the upcoming trials, eliminating her from the Olympic team.

In the immediate aftermath of her injury, Blakely refrained from comment, but in a post on Instagram Thursday she expressed true devastation.

“Unfortunately I ruptured my achilles during podium training,” she wrote. “This is not the way I saw my olympic trials going or how my season ends. I’m devastated and heartbroken but I believe everything happens for a reason. I was so close to reaching my dream but this injury was unavoidable. I had an amazing season that I am extremely grateful for. the plans we have for ourselves aren’t always the plans God has for us. I’m going to keep my chin high and be proud of the statement I have made for myself these past couple years. I’ll be back.”

Blakely has now been knocked out of Olympic contention in the last two Olympic cycles right before the U.S. Olympic trials. Ahead of the 2021 Olympics, she tore a ligament in her elbow and was unable to compete.

Related These are the American women gymnasts who will compete for the right to go to the Paris Olympics

With Blakely eliminated, the U.S. team will be comprised of five of 11 remaining gymnasts:

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Dulcy Caylor

Kayla DiCello

Shilese Jones

Kaliya Lincoln

Eveylynn Lowe

Zoey Molomo

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson

Simone Rose

Tiana Sumanasekera

Leanne Wong

Many of those competitors took to social media to express their support for Blakely Thursday after the news became official.

Said DiCello: “Proud of you and everything you’ve done! i’m praying for you and wishing you such a speedy recovery!”

Said Lee: “So so soo proud of you🥺 praying & thinking of you.”

Said Roberson: “I am so so proud of you and all you have accomplished! I pray and am wishing you a speedy recovery!”

Said Rivera: “So proud of you skye! love you.”

Said Lincoln: “So proud of you.”