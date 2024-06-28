Fans line up outside to celebrate Utah’s new NHL team at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Utah Hockey Club will make history on Friday night.

Utah’s NHL franchise will make its first-ever draft selection, picking No. 6 in the first round, as the NHL hosts its annual draft live from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Utah holds 13 picks in this year’s draft, including three in the second round.

The No. 1 overall pick is projected to be Boston College center Macklin Celebrini, but it’s a “wide open” draft after that, according to Utah general manager Bill Armstrong.

“I think it is probably an interesting draft in the sense that there’s a lot of different, there’s basically anywhere from 10 or 12 guys that have the chance to go after the number one pick comes off the board, so it’s wide open,” Armstrong said.

It should be quite the show at the state-of-the-art Sphere, which features a 160,000-square-foot LED display.

Here’s how you can watch the 2024 NHL draft.

How to watch the 2024 NHL draft

Friday (first round)

Start time: 5 p.m. MDT.

TV: ESPN.

Livestream: ESPN+, watchESPN.com.

Saturday (rounds 2-7)

Start time: 9:30 a.m. MDT.

TV: ESPN.

Livestream: ESPN+, watchESPN.com.