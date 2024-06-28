Team White's Tij Iginla (17) carries the puck up ice in front of Team Red's Tanner Howe (43) during the first period of the CHL top prospects hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in Moncton, New Brunswick. Tij Iginla embraces his family name and the possibility of following his father Jerome's footsteps should the Calgary Flames select him in the NHL draft that opens with the first round on Friday. He's one of numerous prospects who have past NHL family ties in a group that includes Aatos Koivu, Lukas Fischer and Max Plante.(Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

For the first time ever, the pick is in for Utah.

Utah Hockey Club made its first-ever pick in the NHL draft, one commissioner Gary Bettman called “historic” selecting Kelowna Rockets (Western Hockey League) center Tij Iginla at No. 6.

“It’s a huge honor for sure. ... It would have been a surreal feeling to hear my name called by any team, but to be the first pick of a franchise is really cool as well,” Iginla said.

In his second season for the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League — the highest tier of junior hockey in Canada — Iginla led the team in goals, with 47, which ranked No. 6 in the WHL. The 6-foot, 186-pound 17-year-old also added 37 assists over 64 games played for the Rockets in a breakout season.

“Yeah, they helped me a ton. I think they gave me a lot of opportunity and gave me some rope to work with and yeah, I’ve been super appreciative of the coaches and my teammates and the management as well,” Tiginla said.

He’s the son of 20-year NHL veteran Hall of Fame wing Jarome Iginla, who also won a gold medal with Canada during the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Winter Games.

Tij has quite a ways to go to match his father’s 625 career NHL goals, but shares his dad’s propensity for scoring.

The versatile forward can play both the center and winger positions, and the ESPN draft broadcast highlighted his elusive skating ability and his decision making. Iginla’s speed and puck handling, combined with his scoring and finishing ability, vaulted him up the draft board.

Iginla’s recent performance in Canada’s gold medal win at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships provided a glimpse

Back in Salt Lake City, fans at a watch party at the Delta Center reacted positively, cheering the selection of Iginla.

General manager Bill Armstrong and owners Ryan and Ashley Smith were on the stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas to announce the pick — with Armstrong giving a shoutout to fans the watch party, even as the trio was being booed by some fans in attendance in Las Vegas.

As for when Utah fans could see Iginla donning the black sweater the ice at the Delta Center?

It depends on how he fares in the minor leagues, but Iginla has set a goal for himself to be in the big show in 2025.

“I’d like to play a full year as a 19-year-old. I mean, it’s hard to say right now. I haven’t shared the ice with actual NHL guys yet, so it’s hard to know exactly where I’m at right now. But I mean, yeah, that’s kind of a baseline goal I have for myself basically,” Iginla said.

Related How Utah Hockey Club put together its current roster

This story will be updated.