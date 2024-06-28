Cole Beaudoin, center, poses after being selected by the Utah Hockey Club during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas.

After selecting center Tij Iginla with the No. 6 pick earlier in the first round of the NHL draft, Utah Hockey Club wasn’t done for the night yet.

Utah’s NHL franchise entered the night with just one first-round pick, but acquired another via trade with the Colorado Avalanche to select Cole Beaudoin, their second center selection of the 2024 draft.

Utah traded the No. 38 and No. 71 picks in this year’s draft, plus a 2025 second-round selection, with their Rocky Mountain neighbors for the No. 24 selection, picking Beaudoin.

Beaudoin totaled 62 points — 28 goals and 34 assists — for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, the highest tier of junior league hockey in Canada. He also won gold for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championships alongside Iginla, his new Utah teammate.

