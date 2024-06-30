Tij Iginla is interviewed during a recap of the NHL Draft at Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Sunday June 30, 2024.

Tij Iginla understands the weight his last name carries.

His dad, Jarome, is in the Hockey Hall of Fame and spent 20 seasons in the NHL — the majority of it with the Calgary Flames, topping the franchise’s leaderboard in goals (525), points (1,095) and games played (1,219).

The Flames retired Jarome Iginla’s jersey in 2019, and Calgary fans were understandably pining for his son to continue the family’s legacy with the franchise, but Utah general manager Bill Armstrong didn’t let that happen, snagging the younger Iginla at No. 6 overall in Friday’s NHL draft, three picks before the Flames’ selection.

While it undoubtedly would have been a monumental moment for Tij Iginla to don the same sweater his father did, there’s less pressure to live up to his last name immediately in Utah’s organization, which is a blank slate as a franchise.

“Yeah, maybe a little bit,” he said Sunday when asked if there was any added pressure having the Iginla last name. “I mean, it might’ve been more if I was to go to a Canadian team or Calgary or something like that, but I think it’ll be good for me to be here and try to carve my own path.”

One piece of advice he received from his dad was to slow down and soak in everything during draft night at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and he tried to do just that.

“A little bit busy, definitely, but super fun, for sure. It’s surreal and starting to sink in now and I’m super excited to get going with the camp,” Tij Iginla said.

Now, the work of carving out his own path in the NHL begins.

It’s a whirlwind week for the 6-foot, 186-pound 17 year-old center and the rest of Utah’s 10 draft selections, as they arrived at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

On Monday, they’ll head to Utah’s development camp in Park City for four days and be coached by Utah’s staff — doing on-ice drills and off-ice workouts at the Park City Ice Arena and meeting with Utah brain trust.

Development camp will wrap up with a free scrimmage on July 5 at 1 p.m. MDT at the Delta Center, which will be the first opportunity for fans to see Utah’s draft picks in action, along with other players in UHC’s farm system.

In Park City, Iginla is looking to display why Utah selected him so highly — his positional versatility. Iginla said Sunday that while that it’s good to play both center and wing, he sees himself as a center in the NHL with his speed and elusiveness while skating, his puck handling and his playmaking and scoring ability.

“I think just all parts of my game, my skill, my speed, my competitiveness, and just kind of try to prove myself as much as I can,” Iginla said.

In his second season for the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League last season — part of the highest tier of junior hockey in Canada — Iginla led the team in goals with 47, which ranked No. 6 in the WHL.

Armstrong told Iginla that Utah has a lot of 20-goal scorers, but they need a 50-goal scorer.

No pressure.

A potential 50-goal season from Iginla in the NHL— something his dad did only twice — is far down the line. Armstrong and Utah’s staff are going to give their No. 6 pick plenty of time to develop.

“He’s got a chance to kind of push the pace and score some goals for us. I love his mindset. I love how far he’s come. He’s still for me a long ways away in the sense that he’s still got that big growth ahead of him as a player, and that’s what we liked about him,” Armstrong said.

Cole Beaudoin is interviewed during a recap of the NHL Draft at Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Sunday June 30, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

‘An infectious work ethic’

Armstong gave No. 24 selection Cole Beaudoin a massive compliment after trading into the first round to draft him.

“His work ethic might change the culture of our organization, just how hard he plays the game,” Utah’s general manager said.

In May, Scott Wheeler, NHL draft writer for The Athletic, reported that some NHL teams asked if a video of Beaudoin lifting weights was fake.

It was real, something that illustrates the new Utah center’s ability and dedication in the gym and commitment to his physical fitness — participating in not just weight lifting, but stretching and yoga — all of which bolster his on-ice play.

“Cole is someone (who) has an infectious work ethic and when you watch him play, you fall in love with how hard he plays the game, how hard he trains, how seriously he takes the game,” Armstrong said.

At 6-foot-2, 209 pounds, Beaudoin is an imposing player to face off against, and that comes through in his scouting report — physical, strong, aggressive and hard-working, and is always around the puck and winning battles, while also being adept at playmaking and shooting.

Beaudoin totaled 62 points — 28 goals and 34 assists — last season for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, part of the highest tier of junior league hockey in Canada.

“Someone that’ll give everything I have, no matter the situation,” Beaudoin said Sunday. “If that’s in the gym, if that’s in practice, if that’s a game, I’m going to give it everything I have and help the team defensively. Offensively, help them score goals, but then also help them keep the puck out of our net.”

Though Beaudoin was still four years from being born, his dad, Eric, has experience playing professional hockey in Utah, as he suited up for the Utah Grizzlies for 44 games in the 2001-02 season.

“After(the draft) I talked to him and he said it was an amazing, amazing city and amazing place, so obviously he was only here for a short period of time, but he loved it here so I can’t wait to get started here,” Beaudoin said.

Beaudoin’s NHL process starts on Monday, and he’s looking to hit the ground running.

“I feel like with my game style and the way I play, I feel I’m going to try to get it as early as possible and I’m going to go into training camp, try and make it that year and if not, then go back to my club team and have a good year and go into the next year trying to make the team right then and there and I’m going to do whatever I can to do that,” Beaudoin said.

Maveric Lamoureux is interviewed during a recap of the NHL Draft at Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Sunday June 30, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

‘He’s a big man’

In addition to introducing Utah’s two 2024 first-round selections to local media, UHC also brought 2022 No. 29 selection Maveric Lamoureux to the podium at the Grand America.

The page turn of the franchise from Arizona to Utah coincides with a page turn in Lamoureux’s career. The 6-foot-7, 214-pound defenseman — who has spent the last two years in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, one of three leagues in the top tier of junior hockey in Canada — has had shoulder surgery in each of the last two offseasons.

Last season for Drummondville Voltigeurs, Lamoureux scored nine goals and had 24 assists in just 29 games played. As a result of the surgery, the towering Lamoureux won’t participate in any workouts at the teams development camp but will be around coaches and players in Park City.

“I spent the whole summer in Arizona with the team there just to progress quicker and make some more progress from my shoulder and now just I’m getting there,” he said.

“I’ll be ready for rookie tournament, that’s for sure, but it just not there yet. I won’t practice this week. I’ll just train and make sure my shoulder just gets healthier and healthier every day.”

Lamoureux still is trying to work on the amount of penalties he gets at his size, learning to control his frame, and if he can do that and stay healthy, he’s an intriguing prospect for UHC.

“He’s a big man. He’s someone that can cover a lot of ice,” Armstrong said. “I think the thing that you love about Mav is his ability to improve.

“He has that same mindset that I had with a player that we drafted in St. Louis named Colton Parayko. Every time you see him, he’s a little bit stronger, a little bit faster and a little bit better, and at that size they can have a huge impact on your team, not so much point-wise, but the amount of minutes that they can play in different situations.”