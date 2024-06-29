The ice sheet is displayed at the Utah NHL Draft Party at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Utah is using all those extra draft picks it’s acquired.

Early in Saturday’s second round, the Utah Hockey Club acquired two experienced NHL defensemen in separate trades with Tampa Bay and New Jersey.

Tampa Bay’s Mikhail Sergachev and New Jersey’s John Marino are headed to Utah. Sergachev, a former No. 9 overall pick by the Montreal Canadiens, was acquired by the Lightning and was part of Tampa’s Stanley Cup winning teams in 2020 and 2021.

Marino played three seasons in Pittsburgh before being traded to the Devils after the 2022 season.

On Friday, Utah made Tij Iginla, son of hockey hall-of-famer Jarome Iginla, the first pick in franchise history. General manager Bill Armstrong then traded into the later end of the first round for the No. 24 pick, sending the No. 38 pick and No. 71 pick, and a second-round pick in 2025. Utah used that pick on Cole Beaudoin, a Canadian center from Barrie of the OHL.

This story will be updated.