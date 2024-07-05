White Team forward Reggie Newman (47) controls the puck while guarded by Black Team defenseman Terrell Goldsmith (54) during the Utah Hockey Club’s development camp intra-squad scrimmage held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Utah Hockey Club has finally gotten a taste of the Delta Center ice.

Many of the organization’s young prospects competed in a scrimmage Friday to cap off this summer’s development camp, with more than 5,000 newly minted Hockey Club fans showing up to see the team’s first on-ice action.

“It was crazy,” Utah’s 2024 first-round draft selection Cole Beaudoin said following the scrimmage. “It was incredible to hear (the fans) celebrate when we scored.”

The players were split into two sides, with Beaudoin and fellow 2024 first rounder Tij Iginla ending up on the victorious team white, who waxed team black by a convincing 11-2 mark following two 25 minute periods and a five minute 3v3 segment.

“It was a fun game, lots of skating and a good skill level,” Iginla said. “There was a great turnout today so we’re really happy with that.”

2023 first rounder Daniil But was the star of the show, notching a first period hat trick en route to four goals on the afternoon.

Iginla opened the second period scoring for white with an unassisted strike, proving impressive in his skating and offensive decision-making throughout the scrimmage as another standout performer.

As the franchise’s first-ever draft selection, the 17-year-old phenom received a warm welcome from fans upon being announced as a starter for white.

“It was really cool to hear a big cheer when my name was called,” Iginla said. “I think the fans have been so welcoming to the Hockey Club and to me as well, so it looks like we’re going to have the best fans in the league and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Sam Lipkin, Matthew Morden and 2024 second rounder Will Skahan all pitched in with a goal and two assists each for white, whose defensive effort and goaltending extinguished nearly every scoring opportunity for black.

As for black — who fell into an early 5-0 hole and never recovered — Terrell Goldsmith and Jonathan Castagna each scored goals, with Owen Allard, Noel Nordh and Miko Matikka all earning assists.