FILE - Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark addresses the media during the NCAA college Big 12 women's basketball media day Oct. 17, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

The 2024 college football season is just around the corner, and the Big 12 holds its annual media days Tuesday and Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Fans will hear from commissioner Brett Yorkmark and all 16 of the league’s head coaches, plus select players from each team, over the two-day event.

Here’s how to watch Big 12 football media days, when Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, BYU coach Kalani Sitake and Ute and Cougar players will be speaking, and a complete schedule of how to watch every Big 12 coaches press conference.

How to watch Big 12 football media days

When: Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10. Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada. TV: ESPNU.

ESPNU. Streaming: ESPN+.

Coaches press conferences will be streamed on ESPN+, while ESPNU will have exclusive interviews with Big 12 players and coaches throughout the day.

When will commissioner Brett Yormark speak?

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark will hit the podium at 11 a.m. MDT on Tuesday to address the media.

When will Utah players and coach Kyle Whittingham speak?

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham will address the media Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. MDT. Tight end Brant Kuithe, linebacker Karene Reid, QB Cameron Rising and defensive tackle Junior Tafuna will be in Las Vegas. Whittingham will also do an interview with ESPNU at 1:40 p.m. MDT, and Rising will do the same at 1:55 p.m. MDT.

When will BYU players and coach Kalani Sitake speak?

BYU coach Kalani Sitake will talk to media on Wednesday at 1 p.m. MDT. Defensive end Tyler Batty, offensive lineman Connor Pay, defensive back Jakob Robinson, receiver Darius Lassiter and receiver Chase Roberts will represent the Cougars in Las Vegas. Sitake will be interviewed on ESPNU at 12:40 p.m. MDT, followed by Roberts at 12:55 p.m. MDT.

Complete Tuesday schedule (all times MDT)

ESPN+

11:00: Commissioner Brett Yormark.

12:00-12:15: TCU coach Sonny Dykes.

12:20-12:35: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman.

12:40-12:55: Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield.

1:00-1:15: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire.

1:20-1:35: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

1:40-1:55: Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham.

2:00-2:15: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.

2:20-2:35: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

ESPNU

12:00–12:15: K-State coach Chris Klieman.

12:15–12:20: K-State’s Avery Johnson.

12:20–12:35: TCU coach Sonny Dykes.

12:35–12:40: TCU’s Josh Hoover

12:40–12:55: Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire.

12:55-1:00: TTU’s Behren Morton.

1:00-1:15: Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield.

1:15-1:20: UC’s Corey Kiner.

1:20–1:35: Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham.

1:35-1:40: ASU’s Cameron Skattebo.

1:40-1:55: Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

1:55-2:00: Utah’s Cam Rising.

2:00-2:15: Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.

2:15-2:20: ISU’s Jaylin Noel.

2:20-2:35: Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy.

2:35-2:40: OSU Player.

Complete Wednesday schedule (all times MDT)

ESPN+

12:00-12:15: Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

12:20-12:35: Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

12:40-12:55: West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

1:00-1:15: BYU coach Kalani Sitake.

1:20-1:35: UCF coach Gus Malzahn.

1:40-1:55: Baylor coach Dave Aranda.

2:00-2:15: Houston coach Willie Fritz.

2:20-2:35: Arizona coach Brent Brennan.

ESPNU