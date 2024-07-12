Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

The Utah Utes football program got its second commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle from Hawaiian powerhouse Kahuku High School on Friday, as Red Raiders athlete Mana Carvalho announced his pledge to the program.

Listed by 247 Sports at 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Carvalho chose Utah over Arizona, Boise State and Nevada, joining Kahuku teammate Max Fonoimoana in becoming a future Ute after Fonoimoana announced his commitment on June 16.

Senior Utah defensive tackle Aliki Vimahi also went to Kahuku, and Fonoimoana’s brother Brock is slated to join the Utes following an expected return from a church mission next year after signing with them before departing for Honduras.

Carvalho becomes the 15th prospect to be committed to Utah as part of its 2025 recruiting class.

On Friday, another Kahuku player, safety Aiden Manutai, announced his commitment at the same time as Carvalho, choosing Cal over Arizona, Nebraska, Washington and Tennessee.