Utah pitcher Micah Ashman delivers a pitch during game against BYU at Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. | Sophia Kuder/Utah Athletics
By Jackson Payne

This year’s MLB Draft has been kind to the Utes.

Two Utah pitchers — Micah Ashman and Merit Jones — were selected by professional clubs Tuesday. With Kai Roberts being taken Monday, this marks the most Ute players drafted in a single year since 2017.

Ashman was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the draft’s 11th round with the 326th overall pick. He notched a program record 20 saves at Utah, holding a 4-8 career record and 3.36 earned run average. The Sandy native pitched in 72 collegiate contests with 93 strikeouts.

Jones was selected by the Minnesota Twins with the 608th overall pick in the draft’s 20th round. In just over 128 career innings of work with the Utes, he posted a 5-9 record with a 6.59 ERA and 117 strikeouts.

With the three selections this year, 79 former Utes players have now been taken in the MLB draft since its inception in 1965.

