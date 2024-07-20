New Mexico State cornerback Andre Seldon defends during an NCAA football game against UTEP on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in El Paso, Texas.

Andre Seldon Jr., a transfer football player to Utah State this past spring, died in a drowning accident Saturday afternoon at Porcupine Reservoir in Cache County.

A source told the Deseret News of the accident and the Utah State Football X account announced Seldon’s death late Saturday night.

Seldon was with at least one Utah State football player and multiple Aggie gymnasts at the time of the accident, the source told the Deseret News, jumping off cliffs into the reservoir.

Per Fox News’ Spencer Burt, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a possible drowning at Porcupine Reservoir around 2:20 p.m (the county’s public police log confirms this), with witnesses stating that “a young adult male” did not resurface after diving from the cliffs into the water.

USU officials learned Saturday night that Seldon was found at 9:05 p.m. by the Utah Department of Public Safety dive team.

In a statement to ABC 4′s Brien McElhatten, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office office said, “Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information. Our heartfelt condolences go to family and friends of the student athlete.”

Seldon joined the Utah State football program this summer, transferring from New Mexico State, and was scheduled to start classes this fall.

A defensive back, Seldon was one of multiple players who followed interim USU head football coach Nate Dreiling from Las Cruces to Logan this offseason after Dreiling was hired as USU’s new defensive coordinator, part of a concerted effort to rebuild the Aggies’ defense for this upcoming season.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” Dreiling said in a statement. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Said USU athletic director Diana Sabau in a statement: “Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”

Now former Utah State football coach Blake Anderson and his wife Brittany Anderson were among the many who expressed their grief over the accident on social media.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2020, Seldon was considered a probable multi-year starter at the power conference level, with 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu even going so far as to project a possible future playing professionally.

“Highly competitive and does not back down from challenging bigger receivers at the line. Is able to do that because he can run with receivers down the field,” Trieu wrote. “Clean footwork with very little wasted motion. Change of direction is at a high-level. Good ball skills and hands. Does well to challenge on 50-50 balls but size will make that a tough task in college. He does have an excellent vertical jump which will help in that area.”

Over the last two seasons — spent at NMSU after Seldon transferred from Michigan following the 2021 season — Seldon proved himself a an all-around difference maker on defense.

In 2022, he played in 13 games for the other Aggies and ranked fifth on the team with 44 tackles. He was one of just five NMSU players to record an interception — his went for a pick six — and he added four pass breakups, 1.5 tackles for loss and a blocked kick to his resume.

Last season, he accounted for 37 tackles, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

As a transfer again this offseason, Seldon was rated a 3-star recruit and originally committed to TCU before ultimately landing at Utah State.

When he committed, Seldon kept things short and sweet, writing, “It’s A Go 💯” in a social media post announcing his future with the Aggies.