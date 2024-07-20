Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Drew Eubanks go after the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The Blazers won 134-124.

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

The Utah Jazz Summer League squad was in Las Vegas for a week and a number of notable players, coaches and executives showed up to cheer on the young roster.

Walker Kessler and Keyonte George, who were on the summer roster during Salt Lake City Summer League, made the trip to Las Vegas to cheer on their teammates and were joined at the Jazz’s first Vegas game by Collin Sexton and Johnny Juzang, who recently signed a new deal to stay with the Jazz.

Also in the crowd were Jazz head coach Will Hardy, CEO Danny Ainge and owner Ryan Smith. Jazz general manager Justin Zanik had not been cleared to travel since his kidney transplant so he did not make the trip to Vegas, but the rest of the Jazz’s front office was on hand throughout the week.

When the Jazz played their second game, Sexton, Kessler and George were once again on hand with Hardy, Ainge and Smith, but John Collins also made an appearance.

At the third game, new Jazz addition Drew Eubanks sat courtside with Hardy and the Jazz brass and were later joined by Brice Sensabaugh, who is nursing a torn tendon in his finger.

While there was plenty of time for relaxation and entertainment, a number of Jazz players joined the summer team for some informal practice sessions while in Las Vegas.

Finally, there was one player who continued to show up to Jazz games that is not on the roster, and that’s Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams, the older brother of Jazz rookie Cody Williams. He not only came to the games to support his brother, but he was a complete fan, taking videos of his brother doing postgame interviews and egging him on throughout the game.

New with the Jazz

Related Takeaways on all the featured Jazz players at Las Vegas Summer League

From the archives

Extra points

Jazz rookie Cody Williams proving he can do a little bit of everything, and do it well (Deseret News)

Brice Sensabaugh to be sidelined six weeks with finger injury (Deseret News)

Toronto Raptors pleasantly surprised by former Utah standout Branden Carlson (Deseret News)

Weber State’s Dillon Jones in the perfect situation with OKC (Deseret News)

Around the league