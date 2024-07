In the men’s race, Kevin Kirk, 24, won the race with a time of 1:03:16, while Jaydn Asay, 29, was second with a time of 1:04:11.

In third was Jordan Cross, 30, who crossed the finish line in 1:05:27.

Madey Dickson, 28, wins the 2024 Deseret News women's half marathon on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

In the half marathon, 28-year-old Madey Dickson won with a time of 1:13:58.

Kaitlin Haviland, 26, was second with a time of 1:18:37, and Michelle Kruse, 31, was third with a time of 1:21:11.