Deseret News Marathon men's winner Anthony Williams crosses the finish line in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Anthony Williams, 28, won the 2024 Deseret News marathon with a time of 2:24:24.

Bashash Walio, 31, was second with a time of 2:29:37, while Joshua Perkins, 34, was third crossing the finish line in 2:38:21.

Deseret News Marathon women's winner Janel Zick crosses the finish line in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

In the women’s race, 32-year-old Janel Zick won with a time of 2:52:14.

Ashley Paulson, 42, who won the race the past two years, finished second with a time of 2:54:55.

Jennifer Smith, 46, earned third place with a time of 2:59:48.