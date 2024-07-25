Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner walks onto the field before an NFL football game between the Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Seattle. Wagner, who joined the Washington Commanders this offseason, is ranked No. 59 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 rankings.

Former Utah State linebacker Bobby Wagner has long been a force in the NFL — the 34-year-old is a Super Bowl champion, six-time first-team All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler.

On Thursday, Wagner was named to the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list, coming in at No. 59.

Currently league players annually vote on the NFL Top 100 rankings to determine the list, a show of respect for their peers.

After returning for one season to Seattle in 2023, Wagner is heading into his first year with the Washington Commanders in 2024.

It’s his third team in as many seasons — he spent 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams after 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

“For Wagner, 2023 marked a return to his first NFL home in Seattle, and with it a return to vintage Wagner. He made his ninth Pro Bowl and led the NFL in tackles (183) for the third time as a pro, extending his career-long streak of years with 100-plus tackles,” wrote NFL.com’s Coral Smith.

“Wagner doesn’t look to be slowing down even after a dozen seasons, and he’ll look to bring that playmaking ability and veteran experience to Washington.”

Wagner moved up three spots from his No. 62 ranking on the Top 100 list from 2023.

The former Aggie has been a staple of the Top 100 list, which debuted in 2011. Wagner has appeared on the Top 100 rankings nine total times, including the past eight years.

Here’s a look at Wagner’s ranking in the NFL Top 100 Players list over the years:

2015 — No. 69

2017 — No. 39

2018 — No. 21

2019 — No. 15

2020 — No. 13

2021 — No. 25

2022 — No. 29

2023 — No. 62

2024 — No. 59