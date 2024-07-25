Utah State football interim head coach Nate Dreiling smiles during an interview on the Mountain West Network during conference media days.

There are some more shufflings coming for the Utah State football coaching staff after the recent termination of former head coach Blake Anderson.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday that interim head coach Nate Dreiling will have two assistants — Troy Morrell as associate head coach and senior offensive analyst, Dave Wiemers as senior defensive analyst — added to his staff ahead of the 2024 season.

Morrell was the head coach of Butler Community College from 1996 through 2014. He helped Butler win five national championships — three as head coach and two as offensive coordinator — and had a 154-22 record as the Grizzlies’ head coach.

He was inducted into the Butler Community College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 and the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Wiemer was head coach at Division II Emporia State from 2001-06, going 35-32 as head coach. He also spent more than a decade as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Division II Pittsburg State and most recently has served as offensive coordinator at Carthage High in Missouri.