Simone Biles of the United States focuses during a gymnastics training session at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Paris, France.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is poised to add more gold medals to her collection.

At Olympic podium training at Paris’ Bercy Arena this week, she demonstrated why she is considered the best women’s gymnast in the world.

During the training session, Biles successfully landed her signature Yurchenko double pike vault, the most difficult vault in women’s gymnastics, according to CBS News.

The move was renamed “Biles II” in 2023 after Biles became the first person to perform it successfully in an international competition, the article said.

Per CBS News, the complex maneuver consists of a round-off entry onto the springboard, a back handspring onto the vaulting table, and two flips with straight legs.

In a video posted on X by USA Gymnastics, Biles is seen making the difficult move appear effortless. After sticking the landing, she exchanged high fives with her coach, Laurent Landi, appearing triumphant.

Due to the danger involved with the move, Biles tends to overrotate, leading to a backward step or even a fall during the landing, per NBC News. However, even if she does not stick the landing, the skills required to attempt the move still often place her ahead of the competition.

When will Simone Biles compete in the Olympics?

Biles will likely compete in every artistic women’s gymnastics event, giving her a shot at winning six gold medals.

According to the Olympic Games, in the Tokyo Olympics, she advanced to every event final, and in the Rio Olympics, she advanced to every event final except the uneven bars, which is considered her weakest event.

Women’s qualifiers, which determine which events competitors will advance to for finals, will take place on July 28, beginning at 1:30 a.m. MDT.

The dates and times of the other women’s gymnastics events are as follows:

Tuesday, July 30

10:15 a.m. MDT — Women’s team final

Thursday, Aug. 1

10:15 a.m. MDT — Women’s all-around final

Saturday, Aug. 3

8:20 a.m. MDT — Women’s vault final

Sunday, Aug. 4

7:40 a.m. MDT — Women’s uneven bars final

Monday, Aug. 5

4:36 a.m. MDT — Women’s balance beam final

8:20 a.m. MDT — Women’s floor exercise final