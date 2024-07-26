Beaver High School plays Enterprise High School in the 1A football state championship at Southern Utah University in Cedar City on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

Beaver coach Jon Marshall likens preparing a football team for the start of the season to putting together a big jigsaw puzzle. It takes patience, persistence and hard work before results slowly start to come together.

“One of the things I love as a coach, every year is a different adventure, a different group. Trying to piece all that together and figure it out is something that’s fun,” said Marshall, whose team enters the season as the preseason No. 1 in 1A. “We’re going to have a lot of new faces out there, but our expectations are going to be the same.”

A year ago heading into the playoffs, there was genuine uncertainty about how things would play out, with four teams clearly good enough to win the whole thing.

There’s a similar feeling heading into the start of the season, thanks in large part to roster turnover. Beaver and last year’s runner-up Enterprise each lost the bulk of their starters from a year ago.

Perennial 1A contender Duchesne is also facing some uncertainty this fall with new coach Tom Clark taking over for Jerry Cowan, who is now the head coach at Hurricane. Cowan had been part of the program at Duchesne for nearly 20 years.

Kanab is the only semifinalist that returns a bunch of experience, but even the Cowboys have question marks after the graduation of a three-year starting QB.

1A football in Utah

Where 1A gets intriguing is with the other potential contenders, who received a lot of high praise from around the classification. North Summit, Milford and Millard are loaded with returning experience on both sides of the ball, and all three have the potential to make some noise.

North Summit has the potential to make a massive jump if it continues to build on a strong summer.

“We just haven’t had this experience for quite a while, so it’s fun to watch seniors who were having to play varsity as sophomores come into the weight room with a little more confidence,” said North Summit coach Jerre Holmes. “They’re hungry. They had a real successful freshman season, and after that a lot of them were having to play varsity.”

The Braves were pegged as the favorite in 1A North region by the coaches, and Holmes believes success will have everything to do with the line play.

“We’re going to be better up front, and that’s going to determine our season is how much have we improved up front,” he said. “If so, with our run and pass we’ll be pretty tough.”

Jake Smith is a talented three-year starting QB who could be poised for a breakout season for North Summit.

Beaver has the luxury of a returning starting quarterback, as well, with Bodie Wheatley coming back.

With just nine seniors on the Beaver roster this year, Wheatley will be surrounded by a bunch of juniors, which is all part of the puzzle that Marshall and his coaching staff get to work out.

“We’re excited to see how our younger kids step in, we’re going to play a lot of juniors. We do have a really good junior class,” said Marshall.

Kanab narrowly lost to Beaver in the 1A semis a year ago, and in many ways, coach JR Quarnberg believes this year’s team is better suited to succeed in those high-profile games.

“There has been a good feeling at the facility. We have a more experienced team in general than we have had during my time coaching, which includes a good senior group. We had a young defense a season ago and we hope to see a number of those players take a jump. We had some key injuries this past year and that helped us get some younger players valuable experience,” said Quarnberg, whose team returns seven offensive and eight defensive starters.

Only time will tell if all that experience for North Summit and Kanab will be enough to dethrone Beaver, which has won three of the past five state championships — each when it was competing in the state’s smallest classification.

The same goes for several other 1A programs who head into the 2024 season knowing there’s no bona fide juggernaut that has everyone chasing second place.

1A North football coaches projections

1A North projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. North Summit Braves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jerre Holmes

Holmes is entering his fourth year in his second stint as North Summit head coach, and 23rd overall season as a football head coach. In his previous stint at North Summit from 2000 to 2010, he racked up a 74-53 record with state titles in 2006 and 2007. Prior to that, he coached at Rich from 1991 to 1999, where his teams went 67-30, including state titles in 1994, 1995 and 1996. His overall coaching record is 155-102. He’s a graduate of Cokeville High School in Wyoming and the University of Utah.

Coach Jerre Holmes’ general outlook

“We have a lot of returning starters from last year. We are hoping for all that experience to bring us a successful season.”

North Summit overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 6-5 (third in 1A North with a 2-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 6 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 35-6, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 464-422-23 (98 years) State titles: 7 (1964, 1972, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2007, 2008) Region titles: 22 (1928, 1929, 1930 co, 1937, 1955, 1965, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 co, 1978, 1983 co, 1989, 1990, 1991 co, 2006, 2007, 2013 co)

Offensive coordinator: Devin Smith

2023 offense: 24.73 ppg (No. 6 in 1A)

Nine returning starters

Pistol Triple Option offense

Returning offensive starters

Jake Smith, Sr., QB

Buck Sargent, Sr., TE

Logan Judd, Sr., G

McKade Nelson, Sr., RB

Brenden Smith, Sr., T

Austin Aven, Sr., Slot

Dax Sargent, Sr., G

Tate Richins, Sr., T/C

Jonas Touchette, Sr., WR

Oswaldo Portillo, Sr., G

Key offensive newcomers

Ben Peck, Sr., OL

Easton Richins, Sr., WR

Taegen Johnstun, Sr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Jerre Holmes

2023 defense: 19.64 ppg (No. 5 in 1A)

Eight returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Buck Sargent, Sr., LB

Jake Smith, Sr., SS/LB

Austin Aven, Sr., FS

Logan Judd, Sr., DE

Brenden Smith, Sr., DT

McKade Nelson, Sr., DE

Quaid Wilde, Sr., LB

Easton Richins, CB

Key defensive newcomers

Taegen Johnstun, Sr., CB

Tate Richins, Sr., DT

Ben Peck, Sr., DT/LB

2. Millard Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Stoney Myers

In his first two seasons coaching at his alma mater, Myers has led Millard to a 7-15 record. He’s a graduate of Southern Utah.

Coach Stoney Myers’ general outlook

“I know no one is counting on us to do much this year; however, we do have quite a few returning starters on both sides of the ball this year. After a .500 season last year, we are hoping to improve on that mark this season. We have some size, strength, and speed so we are optimistic about this year. Go Eagles.”

Millard overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 5-6 (second in 1A North with a 3-1 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 5 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 14-13, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 603-304-22 (98 years) State titles: 13 (1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1958, 1960, 1976, 1978, 1981, 1982, 1988, 1995, 2001) Region titles: 40 (1933, 1937, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1947 co, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1967 co, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983 co, 1988 co, 1989 co, 1997, 1998, 1999 co, 2001, 2002 co, 2003, 2004 co, 2006, 2007, 2009 co, 2010)

Offensive coordinator: Stoney Myers

2023 offense: 20.73 ppg (No. 8 in 1A)

Seven returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Kaden Turner, Sr., QB

Morgan Tingey, Sr., Slot

Preston Sanchez, Sr., WR

Connor Stevens, Jr., Slot

Rayce Adams, Sr., OL

Lex Ashman, Sr., OL

Dan Gates, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Trey Ashton

2023 defense: 19.45 ppg (No. 4 in 1A)

Five returning starters

4-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Rayce Adams, Sr., DL

Morgan Tingy, Sr., DB/LB

Preston Sanchez, Sr., DB

Connor Stevens, Jr., DB

Erick Gutierez, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Deegan Leathum, Jr., LB

Jensen Davies, Jr., LB

3. Duchesne Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tom Clark

Clark takes over as head coach at Duchesne after previously coaching in Georgia. He’s a graduate of North Cobb High School in George and the University of West Alabama.

Coach Tom Clark’s general outlook

“I am looking for great things out of this 2024 team. So far this summer we have had great leadership from our seniors and I am excited to watch some new guys step up to replace a 2023 senior class that won a lot of games.”

Duchesne overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 10-2 (first in 1A North with a 4-0 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 2 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Enterprise, 18-12, in the 1A semifinals All-time record: 312-224-1 (53 years) State titles: 7 (2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) Region titles: 19 (1983 co, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Tom Clark

2023 offense: 28.17 ppg (No. 5 in 1A)

Four returning starters

Gun Spread/Wing T offense

Returning offensive starters

Jeshaun Johnson, Sr., WR/RB

Treyson Shaffer, Sr., OL

Aidan Adams, Sr., OL

Kasen Crum, Jr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Nashden Goodliffe, Jr., QB

Bryson Fabrizio, Sr., WR

Tanner Stansfield, Sr., TE

Austin Apodaca, Sr., OL

Kade Thacker, Jr., RB

Jackson Stansfield, So., OL

Eli Lefler, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Justin Parker

2023 defense: 15.42 ppg (No. 3 in 1A)

Five returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Jeshaun Johnson, Sr., OLB

Treyson Shaffer, Sr., DL

Aidan Adams, Sr., DL

Rhett Clayburn, Jr., OLB

Kasen Crum, Jr., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Mykel Johnson, Jr., DL

Wyatt Christianson, Jr., LB

Brex Robinson, So., DB

Tanner Stansfield, Sr., DB

Dillan Remund, Jr., DL

4. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Jackson

The Manti and Utah State graduate is heading into his first season as head coach at Gunnison Valley.

Coach Austin Jackson’s general outlook

“Our outlook on this year is to build off of what was previously done. We are going to add a few different things that can hopefully add to our performance on the field. Moving forward we are just trying to get better every day. A lot of our key players are going to be fairly young so focusing on development will be our key. We feel that if we focus on the development, it will translate onto the field and benefit our program in the future.”

Gunnison Valley 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 6-5 (fourth in 1A North with a 1-3 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 8 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 42-0, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 96-233 (34 years) State titles: 1 (2022) Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Austin Jackson

2023 offense: 28.36 ppg (No. 4 in 1A)

Five returning starters

Multidimensional offense

Returning offensive starters

Knightly Childs, Sr., RB

Max Draper, Sr., OL

Tyrus Roberts, Jr., OL

Wrigley Crouch, So., OL

Soren Jensen, So., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Jack Blackham, Sr., RB

Talan Dyreng, Jr., QB/WR

Landry Edwards, Jr., WR/TE

Braxton Picket, Jr., WR

Bronsen Allen, So., TE

Krew Donaldson, So., WR

Deegan Hill, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Josh Ha’o

2023 defense: 26.73 ppg (No. 8 in 1A)

Six returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Knightly Childs, Sr., LB

Max Draper, Sr., LB

Jack Blackham, Sr., LB/SS

Tyrus Roberts, Jr., DL

Wrigley Crouch, So., DL

Soren Jensen, So., LB

Key defensive newcomers

Talan Dyreng, Jr., DB/FS

Landry Edwards, Jr., LB

Braxton Picket, Jr., DB/FS

Bronsen Allen, So., DL

Krew Donaldson, So., DB

Deegan Hill, So., DL

5. North Sevier Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jay Ha’o

A former assistant at North Sevier, Ha’o is entering his first season as head coach for the Wolves. He’s a graduate of Leilehua High in Hawaii and played at Snow College.

Coach Jay Ha’o’s general outlook

“The Wolves are excited to get into another season of Football. We are building a brotherhood and focusing on the details this year. With solid coaches retuning and great team players putting in the work, we’re anticipating a strong showing.”

North Sevier overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 1-10 (fifth in 1A North with a 0-4 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 10 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Milford, 60-16, in the 1A first round All-time record: 175-381-2 (65 years) State titles: 1 (2008) Region titles: 2 (1977 co, 1996)

Offensive coordinator: Wyatt Mason

2023 offense: 11.91 ppg (No. 9 in 1A)

Seven returning starters

Balanced offense

Returning offensive starters

Brayden Hammond, Sr., QB/WR

Cooper Thurston, Sr., OL

Dean Anderson, Sr., OL

Brandon Vought, Sr., OL

James Crowley, Sr., RB

Brody Bullock, Jr., WR

Mason Pierce, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Kaidence Erickson, So., OL

Koy Wasden, Jr., QB/DB

Zander Christiansen, Fr., RB/DE

Tanner Thurston, So., OL

Hagan Olsen, So., TE

Defensive coordinator: Jason Ha’o

2023 defense: 36.64 ppg (No. 9 in 1A)

Seven returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Cooper Thurston, Sr., LB

Brandon Vought, Sr., DL

Dean Anderson, Sr., LB

James Crowley, Sr., DB

Mason Pierce, Sr., LB

Quincey Lofgren, Sr., DB

Cameron Wahlquist, Sr., C

Key defensive newcomers

Hagan Olsen, So., DE

Tanner Thurston, So., LB

Efrain Bernardino, Sr., DB

1A South football coaches projections

1A South projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. Beaver Beavers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jon Marshall

Marshall is entering his eighth season as Beaver’s head football coach on top of the 28 years he’s been the girls basketball coach. Beaver’s football teams have an impressive 75-14 record in his seven seasons in charge, including state titles in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2023. He’s led Beaver’s girls basketball team to nine state titles, the third most in state history. He’s a graduate of Beaver High School and Southern Utah University.

Coach Jon Marshall’s general outlook

“We are excited to begin another season. We had a great senior class last year that will be hard to replace. We only have 9-10 Seniors on our squad but we have a lot of good underclassmen that hopefully will step up for us. There are a lot of really good programs in our classification. We play a very tough preseason schedule that will hopefully prepare us to compete with the best teams in our classification.”

Beaver overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 12-1 (first in 1A South with a 4-0 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 1 in 1A 2023 postseason: Beat Enterprise, 28-6, in the 1A championship All-time record: 524-266-11 (84 years) State titles: 14 (1970, 1971, 1973, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983, 1990, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2023) Region titles: 20 (1962, 1965 co, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1977 co, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1987, 1992 co, 1994 co, 2002 co, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Jonathan Marshall

2023 offense: 32.92 ppg (No. 1 in 1A)

Five returning starters

Wing T/Triple option offense

Returning offensive starters

Bodie Wheatley, Sr., QB

Gage Raddon, Sr., RB

Deegan Blackner, Sr., RB

Zaiden Gillins, Sr., OL

Jaxson Lopshire, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Deagen Horner, Sr., RB

Davin Orton, Jr., RB/QB

Andrew Hollingshead, Sr., RB/WR

Mason Murdock, Sr., TE

Caleb Carter, Jr., TE

Jex Puffer, Sr., OL

Titan Hunter, Jr., OL

Maverick Albrecht, Jr., OL

Gabe Robinson, Jr., OL

Mason Holgreen, Jr., OL

Hazen Albrecht, Jr., WR/RB

Reagan Bradshaw, Sr., WR

Noah Wolff, Jr., RB/WR

Max Albrecht, Jr., WR

Jex Puffer, Jr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Steve Hutchings

2023 defense: 7.69 ppg (No. 1 in 1A)

Three returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Gage Raddon, Sr., OLB

Andrew Hollingshead, Sr., LB

Jex Puffer, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Zaiden Gillins, Sr., DE

Mason Murdock, Sr., DE

Deegan Blackner, Sr., DB/LB

Deagen Horner, Sr., DB/LB

Davin Orton, Jr., LB

Jex Bradshaw, Jr., LB

Caleb Carter, Jr., LB

Hazen Albrecht, Jr., DB

Noah Wolff, Jr., DB/LB

Jaxson Lopshire, Jr., DL

Titan Hunter, Jr., DL

Maverick Albrecht, Jr., DL/DE

Reagan Bradshaw, Sr., DE/LB

Gabe Robinson, Jr., DL

Max Albrecht, Jr., DB

2. Kanab Cowboys

2024 Schedule

Head coach: JR Quarnberg

Quarnberg is entering his fifth season as head coach at his high school alma mater after leading the team to a 34-14 record the past four years. He’s a graduate of Southern Utah University.

Coach JR Quarnberg’s general outlook

“We are excited to compete. There has been a good feeling at the facility. We have a more experienced team in general than we have had during my time coaching, which includes a good senior group. We had a young defense a season ago and we hope to see a number of those players take a jump. We had some key injuries this past year and that helped us get some younger players valuable experience. We did graduate a 3 year starter at quarterback, obviously he will be tough to replace. The 1A league is strong, that along with some tough non league schedules has us facing a tough opponent each week. We are excited to compete.”

Kanab overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 7-5 (third in 1A South with a 2-2 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 4 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 20-13, in the 1A semifinals All-time record: 462-272-7 (74 years) State titles: 9 (1974, 1976, 1982, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1994, 2005, 2007) Region titles: 23 (1963, 1964, 1971, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 co, 1981, 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989 co, 1994 co, 2002 co, 2004 co, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013 co, 2016, 2021)

Offensive coordinator: JR Quarnberg

2023 offense: 23.08 ppg (No. 7 in 1A)

Seven returning starters

Wing T offense

Returning offensive starters

Nate Stewart, Sr., OL

Wyatt Orton, Sr., OL

Braden Johnson, Jr., OL

Troy Federkeil, Sr., RB

Hayden Gubler, Jr., RB

Rider Allen, Sr., RB

Kash Kabonic, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Preston Brown, Sr., RB

Latimer Glover, So., TE

Levi Stewart, Jr., OL

Ozzy Williams, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Brandon Brown

2023 defense: 20.58 ppg (No. 7 in 1A)

Eight returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Kash Kabonic, Sr., DB

Cooper Anderson, Sr., DB

Nate Stewart, Sr., LB

Troy Federkeil, Sr., LB

Kolton Blomquist, Jr., LB

Hayden Gubler, Jr., S

Logan Veater, Sr., DL

Wyatt Orton, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Issac Clarkson, Sr., LB

Latimer Glover, So., LB

Rider Allen, Sr., DL

Deagan Swapp, So., LB

Cam Cartwright, Jr., DB

3. Milford Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Thane Marshall

Marshall is entering his 11th season as head coach at Milford, recording a 76-41 record over that stretch, including back-to-back 1A titles in 2017 and 2018. He’s a graduate of Beaver High School and Southern Utah University.

Coach Thane Marshall’s general outlook

“We return all our skill players from last year. So we are hoping for a much better season this year. We lost several games last year in the fourth quarter so I will do my part as coach to make sure we are in good enough shape to finish games this year.”

Milford overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 5-7 (fourth in 1A South with a 1-3 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 7 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Duchesne, 16-9, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 283-418-11 (82 years) State titles: 3 (1993, 2017, 2018) Region titles: 5 (1990, 1991, 1999 co, 2017, 2018)

Offensive coordinator: Wes Marshall

2023 offense: 28.67 ppg (No. 3 in 1A)

Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Kilo Tsosie, Sr., QB

Colton Barnes, Sr., WR

Sadler Barnes, Sr., WR

Carson Cheney, Jr., WR

Griff Walker, Jr., WR

Jud Netto, Sr., RB

Karson Kesler, Sr., C

Cannon Carter, Jr., G

Key offensive newcomers

Casey Stewart, Jr., OL

Skyler Russell, So., OL

Max Williams, Sr., TE

Trenden Thompson, Jr.

Defensive coordinator: Garland Walker

2023 defense: 19.92 ppg (No. 6 in 1A)

Eight returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Jud Netto, Sr., MLB

Colton Barnes, Sr., OLB

Griff Walker, Jr., OLB

Sadler Barnes, Sr., S

Jex Ashworth, Jr., CB

Kyzler Merryweather, Jr., CB

Max Williams, Sr., DE

Casey Stewart, Jr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Cannon Carter, Jr., DL

Kason Kesler, Jr., DL

Skyler Russell, So., DL

4. Enterprise Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Andy Messersmith

Messersmith is entering his ninth season as head coach for the Wolves. He’s guided the program to a 57-33 record in his first eight seasons. He’s a graduate of Juab High School and Adams State in Colorado.

Enterprise overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 11-2 (second in 1A South with a 3-1 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 3 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Beaver, 28-6, in the 1A championship All-time record: 169-124 (27 years) State titles: 1 (2003) Region titles: 3 (2005, 2009 co, 2022)

Offensive coordinator: Andy Messersmith

2023 offense: 28.85 ppg (No. 2 in 1A)

Four returning starters

Multi-Formation offense

Returning offensive starters

Ryker Phillips, Sr., QB

Cole Moody, Jr., OG

Eliseo Ramos, Sr., OG

Devin Strong, Sr., Slot

Defensive coordinator: Dallin Clove

2023 defense: 13.23 ppg (No. 2 in 1A)

Three returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Cole Moody, Jr., DE

Ryker Phillips, Sr., FS

Eliseo Ramos, Sr., DT

5. Parowan Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ryan Heath

Heath is entering his fifth year as head coach at Parowan after leading the program to a 13-32 record the previous four seasons. He’s a graduate of North Sevier High School and Southern Utah University.

Coach Ryan Heath’s general outlook

“We are excited about the returners we have this season. While we will be young, we bring back several starters from last season that we have high expectations for. We have several newcomers we are also excited to add into the mix. There is a lot of excitement and great energy going throughout the program.”

Parowan overview 2023 Stats 2023 Record: 1-10 (fifth in 1A South with a 0-4 record) 2023 RPI rankings: No. 9 in 1A 2023 postseason: Lost to Gunnison Valley, 46-0, in the 1A first round All-time record: 189-460-7 (75 years) State titles: None Region titles: 1 (1989)

Offensive coordinator: Ryan Heath

2023 offense: 11 ppg (No. 10 in 1A)

Seven returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Garrett Hoyt, Jr., OL

Lucas Williamson, So., OL

Hunter Bettridge, Jr., QB

Chandler Hoffmeier, Jr., RB

Tracen Neilson, Jr., WR

Cooper Townsend, Jr., WR

Treydan Rose, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Josh Waller, So. WR

Gunner Tuttle, So., SLOT

Maddax Jackson, So., OL

Cooper Heath, So., WR

Tyrel Vest, So., RB

Defensive coordinator: Dave Bettridge

2023 defense: 43.09 ppg (No. 10 in 1A)

Six returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Returning defensive starters

Hudson White, Sr., DE

Hunter Bettridge, Jr., DB

Chandler Hoffmeier, Jr., LB

Rustyn Mackelprang, So., LB

Garrett Hoyt, Jr., DL

Treydan Rose, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers