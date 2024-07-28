Simone Biles, of United States, competes on the vault during a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France.

The stars were out for USA gymnastics Sunday in Paris.

Director Greta Gerwig — famous for the Barbie movie among other memorable movie offerings — and actor Tom Cruise were among the notable celebrities on hand to watch Simone Biles, Suni Lee and the rest compete for the first time at the Paris Games.

Other celebrities that made it out to watch the American gymnasts compete included singer/actor Ariana Granda, actor Jessica Chastain, Winter Olympics great Shawn White, and the editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.

And who can forget rapper Snoop Dogg, who is going to be a continued part of NBC’s coverage of the Olympics this summer.

Per USA Today’s Nancy Armour, Cruise may have been the biggest draw — outside of the gymnasts that is.

Snoop Dogg wasn’t one to be outshone, though.

With both Biles and Lee on the U.S. team — that also includes Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — it isn’t surprising that Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team was such a draw.

The duo are both Olympic all-around champions, and this year is the first time in USA gymnastics history when two Olymipc all-around champions are competing on the same team.

Throw in Carey, who won the gold medal on floor in Tokyo, and Chiles, a silver medalist at the last Olympics, and this year’s U.S. team may be the most accomplished and well known in history. At least for Team USA.

According to many metrics, women’s gymnastics rates of one of the three most popular sports to watch at the Olympics, along with swimming and track-and-field.

Bleacher Report ranked gymnastics the single best event during the Summer Olympics.

Writes Zac Wassink, “Olympic gymnasts are real-life superheroes. They fly through the air with the greatest of ease. They complete feats of strength beyond our capabilities. There is a balance and rhythm to every gymnastics competition. Fans sit and marvel while watching balance beam and pommel horse performances. Floor routines then bring in-arena customers to their feet in excitement and appreciation. It also doesn’t hurt that female American gymnasts are often the biggest stars of any Olympics.

Wassink added, “Gymnastics gives viewers everything they could want from a sporting event. There are phenomenal athletes, compelling stories, pageantry and flips through the air that make for cool highlights. The fact that judges determine who wins and who loses cannot even ruin the beauty of gymnastics.”

With Biles leading the way, USA gymnastics is quite clearly the draw this year.

Need more proof? When Team USA finished competing Sunday, the gaggle of celebrities quickly made their way out of the Bercy Arena, despite multiple competitions being left on the day’s schedule, including one that featured Brazil and its superstar Rebeca Andrade.