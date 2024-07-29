The Utah Aggies storm the field before playing the UConn Huskies at the Maverik Stadium in Logan on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.

The Olsens — yes those Olsens — are headed back to Utah State.

On Monday morning, Tommy Olsen, a rising senior at Lehi High, announced his commitment to Utah State football.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports — neither Rivals nor On3 Sports currently have a rating for him — Olsen is the son of former BYU standout offensive lineman Hans Olsen. USU football legend Merlin Olsen is his great uncle.

Listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Olsen chose the Aggies over offers from BYU, Utah and Washington State.

Currently rated the No. 34 best prospect in Utah for the class of 2025 and the No. 177-best offensive line prospect in the country, Olsen’s commitment continues a recent trend that involves Lehi Pioneers playing for USU football.

Currently, brothers Teague Andersen and Trey Andersen play for the Aggies. Both are former Lehi football standouts.

Former Lehi tight end Grayson Brousseau was a part of the Aggies’ 2024 signing class, while former Pioneers safety Kadiyon Sweat signed with USU in 2023.

In response to Olsen’s commitment, Utah State offensive line coach Cooper Bassett posted on X, “Legacy leads the way for our class of 25!!! Trenches are looking scary!”

Olsen is the first player to commit to Utah State for the class of 2025.