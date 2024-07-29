Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Ledecky finished third.

If you’re anything like me, then you’re experiencing a big of Olympic “FOMO,” or fear of missing out.

It feels impossible to keep up with all the amazing events happening in Paris, in part because of the time difference.

If you, like me, missed some special moments over the weekend, there’s no need to be blue — there are still plenty of amazing events yet to come.

Here are the 10 top Olympic events to add to your calendar.

‘Nadalcaraz’

Rafael Nadal is out of the Olympic men’s singles tournament after losing to Novak Djokovic on Monday, but his quest for a gold medal at the 2024 Games is still alive.

Nadal is playing men’s doubles with young phenom — and reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion — Carlos Alcaraz.

The pair is lovingly known as “Nadalcaraz” by tennis fans.

Nadal and Alcaraz will next take the court on Tuesday at around 7 a.m. MDT.

How to watch: Tennis at the Olympics is streaming on Peacock.

Jimmer Fredette’s Olympic debut

Beloved BYU basketball alum Jimmer Fredette will make his Olympic debut on Tuesday as part of the U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team.

Team USA’s opening game is set to begin at 2:35 p.m. MDT. It’s against Serbia, and it’s part of the pool round.

How to watch: The U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team’s Tuesday game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Women’s gymnastics team final

With Simone Biles back and in dominant form, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team is in a good position to claim gold during the team final on Tuesday.

Team USA finished more than five points ahead of the second-place team, Italy, during Sunday’s qualification round.

Coverage of the women’s gymnastics team final will begin at 10:15 a.m. MDT on Tuesday.

How to watch: Tuesday’s gymnastics events will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Team USA from left to right, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee, right, pose for photos after competing in a women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. | Charlie Riedel

Katie Ledecky’s most dominant event

Although there are plenty of opportunities to watch Katie Ledecky swim this week, her biggest win is expected to come on Wednesday during the 1500-meter freestyle final.

Ledecky has held the world record in that event since 2013, and she routinely finishes her swim with some of her competitors multiple laps behind her.

The women’s 1500-meter freestyle swimming final is expected to air around 1:04 p.m. MDT on Wednesday.

How to watch: Wednesday’s swimming finals will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Women’s gymnastics all-around final

Biles’ star will likely shine even brighter on Thursday during the all-around final. That’s when she’ll compete against fellow American Sunisa “Suni” Lee and other top gymnasts for the top individual prize.

Coverage of the women’s gymnastics all-around final will begin at 10:15 a.m. MDT on Thursday.

How to watch: Thursday’s gymnastics events will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

Sha’Carri Richardson’s long-awaited sprint

After missing the last Summer Games because of a marijuana-related suspension, Sha’Carri Richardson has spent three years waiting for her turn in the Olympic spotlight.

She’s hoping to silence critics by winning gold in the women’s 100-meter sprint. The final in that event will take place on around 11 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Aug. 3.

How to watch: The women’s 100-meter final will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates her win in the wins women's 100-meter run final during the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Team Trials Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. | Chris Carlson

Noah Lyles’ sprint in the spotlight

Noah Lyles will look to prove his point that he’s the fastest man in the world during the men’s 100-meter final on Sunday, Aug. 4.

The event will begin around 10:30 a.m. MDT.

How to watch: The men’s 100-meter final will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on the hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is already a star. Next week, she could solidify her dominance by winning another gold in women’s 400-meter hurdles.

McLaughlin-Levrone also has a shot at breaking her own world record in the event, which she set during the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in June.

The women’s 400-meter hurdles final will take place around 11 a.m. MDT on Thursday, Aug. 8.

How to watch: The highly anticipated track event will stream on Peacock.

Women’s soccer gold-medal match

We don’t know yet if the U.S. women’s soccer team will make the gold-medal match, but the team has looked dominant in its first two games.

The U.S. women beat Zambia, 3-0, on Thursday, and Germany, 4-1, on Sunday. The team next plays on Wednesday against Australia at 11 a.m. MDT.

The U.S. women’s soccer team won gold at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Games, but Germany won in 2016 and then Canada won in 2021, according to Fox Sports.

How to watch: The gold-medal match for women’s soccer will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 9 a.m. MDT. It will air on USA Network and stream on Peacock.

Men’s basketball gold-medal game

As with women’s soccer, Team USA’s spot in the men’s basketball final is not guaranteed. However, the team is the favorite to take home the gold and looked dominant in its opening game against Serbia on Sunday.

Team USA has won the gold medal for men’s basketball at the past four Olympics, according to Olympics.com.

How to watch: The Olympic final for men’s basketball will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1:30 p.m. MDT. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.