Receiver Darius Lassiter almost didn’t get to return to BYU this year for his final season of college football, so he’s determined to savor every moment, every game, and enjoy the ride for as long as it lasts.

The NCAA granted the 6-foot-3, 205-pound pass-catcher’s waiver request for another year of eligibility in February, a decision that was not as much of a sure thing as many BYU fans supposed.

“It was more of a 50-50 chance that I would get the waiver, or not,” he said at Big 12 football media days in Las Vegas. “I wouldn’t say I was close to wanting to leave (BYU). It was more that I wanted to come back and have this opportunity to be here one more time.”

Another bonus to the NCAA’s decision is that when Kansas visits LaVell Edwards Stadium on Nov. 16, Lassiter’s mother, Ericka, won’t have to wear one of those split jerseys like she did when the Cougars played in Lawrence last year. Kwinton Lassister, a defensive back for the Jayhawks in 2023, is now trying to make it in the NFL after going undrafted in April and signing a free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

“She can be full BYU now,” Lassiter said.

The son of late NFL star Kwamie Lassiter, who played for the Cardinals, Chargers and Rams, Darius Lassiter said he is “all-in” on BYU now, after catching 29 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games for the Cougars in 2023.

The performance earned him honorable mention all-Big 12 honors. He called the offseason process that would determine his whereabouts in 2024 “a waiting game,” but also noted that he never really considered another option, which would have been to transfer to another school once the waiver was granted.

“I was still going through the workouts, training (for the NFL) just in case it didn’t go through,” he said. “So I just went in there, training the same as I would if I didn’t have to worry about it. Regardless, if I had to declare for the draft, I was going to be in the same shape to still be ready to go there at pro day and compete.”

The Cougars reported to campus Tuesday for preseason training camp and will begin practices Wednesday.

Lassiter started eight games for BYU last year and became one of Kedon Slovis’ most trusted receivers, particularly on deep balls. He missed the Iowa State and West Virginia games, both losses, with an undisclosed lower-leg injury.

He acknowledged that he needs to be a leader on the offense this year as one of the few players down to his final season of eligibility. Three other top receivers — Keelan Marion, Chase Roberts and Kody Epps — are all listed as redshirt juniors.

Redshirt sophomore Parker Kingston and redshirt freshman JoJo Phillips are also expected to contribute to what receivers coach Fesi Sitake has said is the deepest and most talented receiver group he has had in Provo.

“There is so much to be excited about in Year Two in the Big 12 that is going to blow a lot of teams away, just seeing how much more cohesive we are as a team, as an offense, a defense,” Roberts said. “BYU fans should have confidence and hope for this BYU football team because we are going to be really good.”

For his part, Lassiter said he was “honored” to have been selected to represent BYU in Las Vegas, along with Roberts, offensive lineman Connor Pay, cornerback Jakob Robinson and defensive lineman Tyler Batty.

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter runs after a catch against Southern Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

“There are something like 125 guys on the team, so to be picked to come out here, it is a big honor,” he said.

As for his role this year after emerging last year as a starter, Lassister said that is not for him to say.

“I guess that is more so for the coaches to say. I just gotta go out there and show them what I can do during fall camp, show them that I can be that guy for us, for the team, and just continue to be the playmaker that I can be,” he said. “Any time an opportunity comes my way, I have to run with it, run with the opportunity, so they keep coming back to me.”

Because Lassiter came back to them — when it was looking like he wouldn’t be able to.