San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) makes a tackle against Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Fred Warner, one of the best defenders in the NFL, has been a staple on the player-voted NFL Top 100 Players list over the past several years.

And this year, he nearly cracked the top 10.

Warner came in at No. 11 on the 2024 version of the NFL Top 100 Players list. It’s the fifth straight year the San Francisco 49ers linebacker and former BYU star has made the ranking.

This year’s position is a modest four-spot jump up from where Warner was ranked last season, though it’s only the second time he’s been ranked one of the league’s top 15 players by his peers.

Here’s where Warner has ranked in the NFL Top 100 Players list over the past five years after making his debut on the list in 2020:

2024 — No. 11

2023 — No. 15

2022 — No. 47

2021 — No. 21

2020 — No. 70

“Warner enjoyed his most impactful season in 2023, setting career highs in interceptions (four), passes defensed (11) and forced fumbles (four), while producing 132 tackles,” NFL.com’s Michael Baca wrote about Warner’s placement on the list.

“He’s the highest-ranked off-ball linebacker in this year’s Top 100 and earns his highest ranking among five straight appearances. It’s no coincidence San Francisco’s defense has been a perennial powerhouse during that span, having won two NFC championships since 2019.”

The 27-year-old Warner is headed into his seventh NFL season, all with the 49ers, and is a three-time first-team All-Pro, including each of the past two seasons.

“Warner’s play-busting presence looms for ball carriers and would-be pass catchers across the middle third of the field,” Baca wrote. “His dominant prime-time performance against the Cowboys in Week 5 (eight tackles, 1.0 sack, INT, FF) perfectly displayed the consequences offenses face against the three-time All-Pro.”

What Utah ties appear on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2024 list?

In addition to Warner, there are four other players with Utah ties on this year’s NFL Top 100 list. The top 10 will be unveiled on Thursday.

Three Utah ties are making their debut on the list.

No. 22: Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (prepped at Desert Hills High)

No. 33: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (played at both BYU and Orem High)

No. 34: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (played at Utah State)

Another Utah tie is making his eighth straight appearance on the Top 100 rankings: