Lithuania's Gintautas Matulis (6) shoots over Dylan Travis (15), of the United States, and Kareem Maddox (9) in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. Lithuania won 20-18.

With Jimmer Fredette sidelined one day after suffering an apparent injury, the United States 3x3 men’s basketball team saw its losing streak extend to three games in a heartbreaking 20-18 loss to Lithuania at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Fredette, the former BYU All-American, did not play with what the USA Network broadcast team called a groin strain, forcing the Americans to not have anyone available to sub in throughout the 10-minute contest.

KSL’s Sam Farnsworth reported that Fredette is “game-to-game with a lower-body injury,” citing a statement from USA Basketball.

While the United States got out to an early 10-6 lead on back-to-back inside shots from Kareem Maddox, Lithuania rallied behind strong outside shooting as the Americans wore down.

Canyon Barry gave the United States some hope when his layup put the United States ahead 15-14 with 1:24 on the clock, but Lithuania responded with a 2-pointer from Gintautas Matulis just seven seconds later.

After Maddox missed an ill-advised 2-point attempt, Matulis hit another dagger 2 to push the lead to 18-15 with 59 seconds to play. Lithuania made 4 of 10 shots from 2-point range.

The Americans fought back despite trailing 20-15, and Dylan Travis made an off-balance, fading 2 to trim the Lithuania lead to 20-17 with 18.7 seconds left.

That was the United States’ only 2-pointer on the day, as they shot 1 of 13 from long range.

A technical was also called on Lithuania at the same time Travis hit the 3, and Barry made the free throw to make it a two-point game, giving the U.S. hope.

After a strong defensive possession ended up in a Lithuania miss, Barry had a shot to tie the game as the buzzer sounded, but his 2-point shot clanked off the front of the rim.

Barry had nine points to lead all scorers, while Lithuania was paced by Aurelijus Pukelis with seven points and nine rebounds.

With Fredette relegated to the sideline and the Americans still winless at the Olympics, the United States heads into a second games Thursday — against unbeaten Latvia — in desperate need of a victory.

3x3 basketball format at the Olympics

Fredette’s U.S. squad is one of eight men’s 3x3 teams taking part in the 2024 Olympics.

During the pool round, which is ongoing, each team plays each of the other seven teams. That means the U.S. team, which has played three games so far and has a record of 0-3, has at least four games left at the Olympics — including another on Thursday, two on Friday and one on Saturday.

At the end of the pool round, the eight 3x3 teams will be ranked according to their records, and teams will start being eliminated.

“The top two teams advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two are eliminated. The other four teams will compete in a play-in round (third vs. sixth, fourth vs. fifth), with the winners advancing to the semifinals,” per ESPN.

3x3 basketball rules

In addition to having a different tournament format than 5x5 basketball, 3x3 basketball has different rules.

In 3x3 basketball, shots made from inside the arc are worth 1 point, while shots from beyond the arc are worth 2 points.

Free throws are also worth 1 point.

The game is played on a court that’s about half the size of a typical basketball court, and there’s only one basket.

Games end when one team makes it to 21 points or after 10 minutes.

Thursday’s game between the U.S. and Lithuania ended after 10 minutes because neither team made it to 21.

How to watch Jimmer Fredette at the Olympics

The U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team is playing two games on Thursday, with the second game at 3:05 p.m. MDT against Latvia, who is 3-0 so far in pool play.

The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.