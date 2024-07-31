Dylan Travis of the United States dives for a loose ball as Poland's Filip Matczak pursues in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between the United States and Poland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Paris, France.

Jimmer Fredette and the U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team are still in search of their first Olympic win after falling to Poland, 19-17, on Wednesday.

They’re now 0-2 in pool play and may struggle even more moving forward due to an apparent injury to Fredette.

The former BYU basketball star sought out medical attention around the midway point of Wednesday’s game and was shown on the sideline having his left leg massaged.

Fredette was able to reenter the game after receiving medical attention, but he and his teammates couldn’t catch up to Poland before time ran out.

The U.S. team was playing from behind from the beginning. Poland got out to a hot start, in part because of its size advantage. (Polish player Adrian Bogucki is 7′1″.)

Poland led by as many as 5 points in the early action before the U.S. team pulled within 2 with about six minutes left on the clock.

But turnovers, sloppy shooting and Fredette’s discomfort ultimately prevented Team USA from tying it up.

They got within 2 with less than one minute left, but Serbia was able to maintain the lead and run down the clock.

Fredette ended the game with 3 points.

3x3 basketball format at the Olympics

Fredette’s U.S. squad is one of eight men’s 3x3 teams taking part in the 2024 Olympics.

During the pool round, which is ongoing, each team plays all seven other teams. That means the U.S. team, which has played two games so far and has a record of 0-2, has at least five games left at the Olympics — two on Thursday, two on Friday and one on Saturday.

At the end of the pool round, the eight 3x3 teams will be ranked according to their records, and teams will start being eliminated.

“The top two teams advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two are eliminated. The other four teams will compete in a play-in round (third vs. sixth, fourth vs. fifth), with the winners advancing to the semifinals,” per ESPN.

3x3 basketball rules

In addition to having a different tournament format than 5x5 basketball, 3x3 basketball has different rules.

In 3x3 basketball, shots made from inside the arc are worth 1 point, while shots from beyond the arc are worth 2 points.

Free throws are also worth 1 point.

The game is played on a court that’s about half the size of a typical basketball court, and there’s only one basket.

Games end when one team makes it to 21 points or after 10 minutes.

Wednesday’s game between the U.S. and Poland ended after 10 minutes because neither team made it to 21.

How to watch Jimmer Fredette at the Olympics

The U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team next plays on Thursday at 11:05 a.m. MDT against Lithuania and 3:05 MDT against Latvia.

The first game will air on USA Network and the second will air on NBC. Both games will stream on Peacock.