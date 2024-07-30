Strahinja Stojacic of Serbia drives past Jimmer Fredette of the United States in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Serbia and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France.

Jimmer Fredette and the rest of the U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team started their pursuit of Olympic gold on Tuesday with a 22-14 loss to Serbia.

Although disappointing, the loss doesn’t necessarily spell doom for Team USA, since Serbia has the top-ranked men’s 3x3 team in the world.

“They shot the ball great tonight,” Fredette told NBC’s Mike Tirico after the game. “It’s a long tournament for us, and we’re excited to get back at it tomorrow.”

Still, the U.S. players might be feeling like they let a great opportunity slip away, since they were in the lead for much of the first half of the game.

Serbia was able to catch up and take a commanding lead due to some sloppy shooting and loose fouls from the U.S. squad.

In his interview with Tirico, Fredette acknowledged that the U.S. team “didn’t play super well” but said they’re well-trained in bouncing back.

The sport of 3x3 basketball has “quick games,” he said. “You just keep moving since one game doesn’t lose the tournament.”

Jimmer Fredette at the Olympics

Tirico and other members of NBC’s coverage team praised Fredette throughout the broadcast, highlighting his achievements at BYU, in the NBA and in international play.

Fredette told Tirico that it took him about six months to fully acclimate to the world of 3x3 basketball after playing traditional 5x5 basketball for so long, adding that he’s happy to have a chance to introduce others to the sport.

“It’s definitely different. The pace is a lot faster, and it’s more physical. The rules are a bit different,” he said.

Mihailo Vasic of Serbia jumps to score defended by Jimmer Fredette of the United States in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match between Serbia and the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. | Rebecca Blackwell

3x3 basketball rules

As Fredette noted, 3x3 basketball has a unique set of rules.

As its name implies, the sport pits two teams of three players against one another.

Games are played on a half court with one basket, and the games are only 10 minutes long.

Games can end even earlier if a team reaches 21 points before the 10-minute clock expires, according to FIBA 3x3 basketball.

Baskets are worth either 1 point or 2 points, depending on whether the player was positioned outside the arc painted on the court.

Serbia won on Tuesday in part because it was so successful at driving to the basket and scoring on 1-point shots.

“A lot of times when teams are shooting 1s that’s kind of what we want. But they were taking easy 1s and making all of them,” Fredette explained to Tirico.

Fredette had 4 of the U.S. team’s 14 points on Tuesday.

How to watch Jimmer Fredette at the Olympics

The U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team next play on Wednesday at 2:35 p.m. MDT.

The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.