Ogden High School’s Kate Pulley and Morgan High School’s Emma Toone play in the 3A girls soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls soccer season gets underway next week for teams in Class 3A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 3A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new girls soccer coaches in 3A this year: Makaylee Landon (Grantsville), Alexis King (Ogden) and Heather Fry (South Summit).

Here are the 3A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 12 girls soccer projections

Region 12

1. Manti Templars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nate Bridges (fourth year)

2023 record: 14-4 (second in Region 12 with a 11-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 3-2, in the 3A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 6 in 3A)

2023 defense: 1 gpg (No. 3 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Taylie Mickelsen, Forward, Jr.

Brooklyn Olson, Forward, Sr.

Cambree Thompson, Midfielder, Sr.

Ella Mayfield, Defender, Sr.

Karlee Tanner, Defender. Jr.

Alyssa Whitney, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Hattie Rasmussen, Midfielder, So.

Aleida Jimenez, Defender, So.

Key newcomers:

McKenzie Chidester, Forward, So.

Chloe Olson, Midfielder, So.

Taylor Johnson, Defender, Jr.

Bradie Noblett, Midfielder, Jr.

Lilli Wasden, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We look forward to competing this year. We have a good group of upperclassmen that now have some experience and our underclassmen will push them every step of the way.”

2. Canyon View Falcons

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Steve Newman (seventh year)

2023 record: 17-3 (first in Region 12 with a 13-1 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 3-0, in the 3A Semifinals

2023 offense: 4.6 gpg (No. 3 in 3A)

2023 defense: 0.6 gpg (No. 1 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Bethanee Vargas, Sr., midfield

Coach comment: “We are a very different team from the last two years.”

3. Carbon Dinos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cynthia Lancaster (12th year)

2023 record: 10-7 (fourth in Region 12 with a 8-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 8-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2.8 gpg (No. 7 in 3A)

2023 defense: 1.7 gpg (No. 7 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Emma Bowman, Defender, Jr.

Bailey Johnson, Midfielder, Jr.

Blythe Bradford, Forward, So.

Kenzie Morgan, Midfielder, Jr.

Lydia Lancaster, Defender, So.

Maggie Truman, Defender, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Malia Smith, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are a young team with a lot of potential. If we give our all in every practice and game we should finish at the top of our region and go far into the state tournament.”

4. Juab Wasps

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Lisa Kay (13th year)

2023 record: 5-12 (sixth in Region 12 with a 5-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Delta, 4-0, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 0.9 gpg (No. 15 in 3A)

2023 defense: 3.1 gpg (No. 12 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Claire Bennett, Holding Mid, Jr.

Cambry Hall, Attacking Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: “Excited to see what’s in store for this year’s team.”

5. Delta Rabbits

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Shanae Johnson (seventh year)

2023 record: 11-7 (third in Region 12 with a 9-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 7-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 2 gpg (No. 12 in 3A)

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 6 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Jaylie Taylor, Versatile player can play any position, Sr.

Meloni Jacobson, Midfielder, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Salem Smith, Midfielder, Fr.

Litzy Caudillo, Forward, So.

Bostyn Nielson, Midfielder, So.

Kambree Taylor, Midfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: “We will be a young team, but they are eager to learn and improve with each match we play and we are looking forward to the competition that our schedule will bring us.”

6. Richfield Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: David Tait (10th year)

2023 record: 8-8 (fifth in Region 12 with a 6-7 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 3A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Judge Memorial, 8-0, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.5 gpg (No. 14 in 3A)

2023 defense: 2.7 gpg (No. 9 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Mylee Jensen, Forward

Alyssa Rosequist, Midfield

Lyla Moriarty, Midfield

Coach comment: “We hope to be competitive in a very demanding Region.”

7. North Sanpete Hawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Julio Tapia (sixth year)

2023 record: 5-12 (seventh in Region 12 with a 3-11 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Morgan, 8-0, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 1.8 gpg (No. 13 in 3A)

2023 defense: 2.5 gpg (No. 8 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Janey Mitchell, Center Back, So.

Caliegh Mickel, Strikers, Jr.

Ellie Finlinson, Center Midfield, Jr.

Abigail Philpot, Center Mid, Jr.

Coach comment: “This season we will have a very young team who are ready and eager to step up to the challenge and place top 10 in 3A.”

8. Emery Spartans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Erik Nielsen (third year)

2023 record: 0-17 (eighth in Region 12 with a 0-14 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to South Summit, 2-0, in the 3A First Round

2023 offense: 0.3 gpg (No. 17 in 3A)

2023 defense: 5.4 gpg (No. 17 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Mollee Durrant, Center Defender, Sr.

Veilka Acosta, Wing, Sr.

Elysa Scott, Wing, Jr.

Molly Christiansen, Midfield, Jr.

Hannah Farley, Goalie/Forward, Jr.

Kaicee Behling, Goalie/Defender, Jr.

Illyria Mason, Wing, Jr.

Jessie Childs, Wing, Jr.

Megan Stilson, Forward, Jr.

Ashley Messler, Defender, Jr.

Rorrie Powell, Wing, So.

Daley Stewart, Mid Field, So.

Haven Huntington, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Avey Beagley, Defender/Mid field, Jr.

Laynee Monsen, Defender, Jr.

Brandee Larceval, Defender/ Goalie, Soph.

Sydni Lake, Defender, Fr.

Coach comment: “A season of growth and unity.”

Region 13 girls soccer projections

Region 13

1. Ogden Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Alexis King (first year)

2023 record: 17-2 (first in Region 13 with a 10-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 3A

2023 postseason: Beat Morgan, 3-1, in the 3A Championship

2023 offense: 6.6 gpg (No. 1 in 3A)

2023 defense: 0.7 gpg (No. 2 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

2. Morgan Trojans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Searle (11th year)

2023 record: 14-5 (second in Region 13 with a 8-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 3-1, in the 3A 3A Championship

2023 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 2 in 3A)

2023 defense: 1.1 gpg (No. 4 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Four seniors returning

Coach comment: “Very young team.”

3. Ben Lomond Scots

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sarah Espinoza (fourth year)

2023 record: 6-9 (third in Region 13 with a 6-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Carbon, 2-1, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2023 defense: 3.4 gpg (No. 13 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Sophie Peterson, Defense, Sr.

Mackyah Tuck, Defense, Jr.

Evangaline Southworth, Forward, Jr.

Lorena Hernandez-Dias, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Trinytee Martinez, F/M, Fr.

Camilla Arroyo, Keep, Fr.

Payton Huff, F/M, Fr.

Coach comment: “We should have a strong season with a lot of talented young and returning players. The girls are very committed individuals. We hope to have a fun season and are working hard to be competitive.”

4. Grantsville Cowboys

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Makaylee Landon (first year)

2023 record: 6-11 (tied for fifth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Manti, 6-1, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.4 gpg (No. 8 in 3A)

2023 defense: 3.7 gpg (No. 14 in 3A)

Coach comment: “As the new head coach of Grantsville, I’m excited to continue the growth of the program as a whole. We have a great group of girls and amazing talent at Grantsville. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish this season and find new ways to grow on and off the field.”

5. Union Cougars

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Atlee Zipf (fifth year)

2023 record: 6-11 (fourth in Region 13 with a 4-6 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Juan Diego, 8-1, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 9 in 3A)

2023 defense: 4.2 gpg (No. 15 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Haley Foote, Forward, Sr.

London Garner, Forward, Sr.

Jacee Labrum, Defender, Sr.

Summer Ross, Defender, Sr.

Kennedy Freston, Midfield, Sr.

Mckinlee Berlin, Goalie, Sr.

Amairany Lopez, Midfield, Sr.

Dahlia Silva, Defender, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Lynli Jones, Defender, Fr.

Leili Escobar, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: “We bring back eight seniors so this will be one of the more experienced teams we have had. Last year we had only three seniors so a lot of our team has played varsity level soccer and it should be a really tough region with good competition. We add some young talent Fr. and sophomores that will see important minutes to a team with a lot of leadership.”

6. South Summit Wildcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Heather Fry (first year)

2023 record: 4-14 (tied for fourth in Region 13 with a 1-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 9-0, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 16 in 3A)

2023 defense: 4.8 gpg (No. 16 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Abbigail Bracken, Defense, Sr.

Annapurna Card, Defense, Sr.

Asti Card, Defense, So.

Addie Gowdy, Right Wing, Sr.

Belle Jones, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Tatum Rockhill, Left Wing, Sr.

Isabel Wanstrom, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Jordan Eastin, Forward, Jr.

Addison Higgins, Right Wing, Jr.

Sydney Maxfield, Midfield, Jr.

Elise Simmons, Defense, Jr.

Liesel Sorensen, Midfield, Jr.

Hanna Weller, Goalkeeper, Jr.

Coach comment: “As we continue to build our girls’ soccer program South Summit High School, we are looking forward to witnessing a great deal of growth and success during the 2024-2025 season, athletes and coaches alike.”

Region 14 girls soccer projections

Region 14

1. Juan Diego Soaring Eagle

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Joe Baca (sixth year)

2023 record: 10-5 (first in Region 14 with a 6-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 9-1, in the 3A Semifinals

2023 offense: 4.4 gpg (No. 4 in 3A)

2023 defense: 2.8 gpg (No. 10 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Ali Green, Midfield, Sr.

Ellie Green, Defender, Sr.

Campbell Gentry, Wing/forward, Sr.

Brylee Newport, Defense, So.

Key newcomers:

Sarah Scott, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Riley Brown, MF/Forward

Ashley Nomi Pupunu, DF/Forward

Coach comment: “Rebuilding our program, we lost nine seniors and three starting underclassmen. We still plan to be competitive in our region, but will have to really work hard to compete.”

2. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Emily Garcia (second year)

2023 record: 5-6 (second in Region 14 with a 3-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Canyon View, 1-0, in the 3A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 4.2 gpg (No. 5 in 3A)

2023 defense: 1.4 gpg (No. 5 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Lily Wikstrom, Midfield, So.

Mia Giovianello, Defense, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Callie Lipson, Forward, Fr.

Emily Christensen, Forward, So.

Coach comment: “Talented, young group lead by some hard working upperclassmen. This group has the right energy and skills necessary to make a strong playoff run.”

3. Layton Christian Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sheldon Hinkson (second year)

Didn’t participate in 2023

Additional info not provided.

4. Providence Hall Patriots

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Christian McVey (second year)

2023 record: 6-9 (third in Region 14 with a 2-4 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Ogden, 7-0, in the 3A Second Round

2023 offense: 2.1 gpg (No. 10 in 3A)

2023 defense: 3 gpg (No. 11 in 3A)

Additional info not provided.

5. Summit Academy Bears

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tammy Wilkinson (second year)

2023 record: 0-11 (fourth in Region 14 with a 0-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 3A

2023 postseason: Lost to Providence Hall, 8-0, in the 3A First Round

2023 offense: 0.2 gpg (No. 18 in 3A)

2023 defense: 10.6 gpg (No. 18 in 3A)

Returning contributors:

Lynnly Daffinrud, Defense/Mid, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hope Morgan, Midfield/Forward, So.

Kalia Ochoa, Midfield/Forward, Jr.

Coach comment: “Young and inexperienced but they work hard. Still building our program in numbers and strength.”