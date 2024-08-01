Former BYU runner Whittni Morgan (5,000 meters) laughs as she and other runners talk at BYU in Provo on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Morgan will be competing in the Summer Games in Paris, France.

Whittni Morgan will make her Olympic debut on Friday in the women’s 5,000-meter preliminary round.

Here’s what you should know about the former BYU runner’s career — and how to watch track and field at the Olympics.

Whittni Morgan Olympics profile

Age: 26

Olympic event: Women’s 5,000 meters

Hometown: Panguitch, Utah

College: BYU

Notable achievements: During the 2019-20 indoor track season, Morgan broke the BYU record in the 5,000 by 29 seconds, the school record in the mile by six seconds, and the 3,000-meter record by 11 seconds. In 2021, Morgan won the NCAA cross-country championships with the second-fastest time in the history of the event.

Whittni Morgan’s path to the Olympics

Morgan was an unlikely candidate to make the Olympics since she had surgery on her left knee about eight months before U.S. Olympic track and field trials, as the Deseret News previously reported.

But by focusing on cross-training as her knee healed, she put herself in the best position possible for the high-pressure race and outperformed expectations.

Morgan finished fifth in the 5,000-meter final at the trials, meaning she was two spots away from a guaranteed trip to Paris. But then two runners who finished ahead of her dropped out to focus on other races, making room for the former BYU runner on the Olympic team.

“I am an Olympian and God is a God of miracles,” wrote Morgan on Instagram when she heard the news.

How to watch Whittni Morgan at the Olympics

Morgan will attempt to qualify for the women’s 5,000-meter final during the opening round on Friday.

Women’s 5,000-meter heats are expected to begin around 10:10 a.m. MDT, and they will stream on Peacock.