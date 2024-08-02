Rowland Hall High School plays St. Joseph High School in the 2A girls soccer state championship at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls soccer season gets underway next week for teams in Class 2A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 2A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are three new girls soccer coaches in 2A this year: Mikenzey Willden (Beaver), Torrey Sasaki (Rowland Hall) and Tito Gonzalez (American Leadership).

Here are the 2A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

2A South girls soccer projections

2A South

1. Parowan Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Rebecca Evans (seventh year)

2023 record: 13-3 (first in Region 2A South with a 10-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 2-0, in the 2A Semifinals

2023 offense: 5.1 gpg (No. 5 in 2A)

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 1 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Laura Nelson, Forward, Sr.

Chloe Sudweeks, Forward, Sr.

Piper Carlson, Forward, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are a young team excited to build on our success of last season.”

2. Millard Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Chelton Spendlove (second year)

2023 record: 11-5 (second in Region 2A South with a 8-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 5-0, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 9 in 2A)

2023 defense: 1.9 gpg (No. 3 in 2A)

Coach comment: “Pretty Good.”

3. Grand Red Devils

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Laura Reed (third year)

2023 record: 6-6 (third in Region 2A South with a 5-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Parowan, 4-2, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 3.9 gpg (No. 8 in 2A)

2023 defense: 2.6 gpg (No. 8 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Gemma Phillips, Midfielder, So.

Dani Ewer, Defender, So.

Cely Medina, Defender/Midfielder, Sr.

Hannah Fisher, Forward, Jr.

Jayde Young, Forward, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Hadley Kasprick, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: “We lost six seniors off a small team last year so we will be looking to rebuild. We have a wonderful group of ladies dedicated to the sport who are great to work with. They will give it their all.”

4. Beaver Beavers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Mikenzey Willden (first year)

2023 record: 5-9 (fourth in Region 2A South with a 4-5 record

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to American Heritage, 8-2, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 3.4 gpg (No. 10 in 2A)

2023 defense: 5.2 gpg (No. 10 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Isabella Amezcua, Midfielder, Sr.

Alexis Carter, Defense, Sr.

Brindee Carter, Keeper, Sr.

Abbigail Cox, Striker, Sr.

Timmery LeBaron, Midfielder, Sr.

Jaydee Schena, Defense, Sr.

Ivy Wood, Midfielder, Sr.

Britlee Bastian, Defense, Jr.

Kelcee Haywood, Defense, Jr.

Caprie McNeill, Midfielder, Jr.

Lizzie Robinson, Midfielder, Jr.

KaDee Murdock, Midfielder, So.

Kyler Phelps, Defense, So.

Marie Romo, Midfielder, So.

Gracie Yardley, Defense, So.

Zoie Yardley, Defense, So.

Key newcomers:

Vienna Jones, Midfielder, Sr.

Brylee Soenson, Midfielder, So.

Jocelyn Tapia, Midfielder, So.

Amy Kerksiek, Defense, Fr.

Megan Kerksiek, Midfielder, Fr.

Ruby Lurth, Midfielder, Fr.

Chloe Marshall, Defense, Fr.

Taelyn Marshall, Midfielder, Fr.

Camilia Rodriguez, Defense, Fr.

Bianca Vega, Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: “I’m very excited to be working with this amazing set of girls this season. With quite a few returning players, I think we have a lot of talent and potential and more importantly, these girls want to work hard, improve, and be a real competitor this season. With the girls’ help, I strongly believe that we can cultivate a culture on this team that strives for a never letting up mindset, and with a mindset like that, regardless of how this season turns out, I know we’ll have a good one to look back on.”

5. South Sevier Rams

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sadie Salazar (second year)

2023 record: 4-11 (fifth in Region 2A South with a 2-8 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to St. Joseph, 14-0, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 1.2 gpg (No. 12 in 2A)

2023 defense: 5.5 gpg (No. 12 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Whitley Goble, Defense, Sr.

Kennedy Salazar, Midfield, So.

Shyanne Cornwall, Midfield, So.

Key newcomers:

Kenadee Roberts, Offense/Defense, Jr.

Savannah Brady, Offense, Jr.

Alexia Grant, Offense, Fr.

Coach comment: “We only had six seniors graduate last year, so we are looking forward to a lot of really great player development and experience to make this a great year.”

6. San Juan Broncos

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Courtney Hurst (second year)

2023 record: 0-11 (sixth in Region 2A South with a 0-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 8-0, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 0.0 gpg (No. 16 in 2A)

2023 defense: 6.6 gpg (No. 15 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Colee Crofts, Goalie, So.

Brinley Jones, Midfield, Jr.

Coach comment: “I am really excited to see where the girls take the season! Soccer is a growing sport in Blanding, and this new found momentum is going to be great for the team.”

2A North girls soccer projections

2A North

1. Waterford Ravens

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kimi Miyashima (sixth year)

2023 record: 16-3 (first in Region 2A North with a 10-0 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 3-2, in the 2A Semifinals

2023 offense: 5.7 gpg (No. 3 in 2A)

2023 defense: 1.6 gpg (No. 2 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Halee Hasebi, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Anne Howard, Defender, Sr.

Grace Morris, Forward, Sr.

Madeline Gallagher, Midfield, Sr.

Vivika Sarin, Midfield, Jr.

Milana Massinople, Forward, Jr.

Whitney Spanos, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Jessica Miller, Goalkeeper/Defense, So.

Lexee Hasebi, Midfield, So.

Caroline Madsen, Midfield, Fr.

Coach comment: “We are eager and excited to get the fall 2024 season underway. We have an enthusiastic group of underclassmen and invested upperclassmen, so the program is healthy both culturally and technically.”

2. St. Joseph Jayhawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tom Evans (third year)

2023 record: 11-7 (third in Region 2A North with a 7-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 4-3, in the 2A Championship

2023 offense: 5.7 gpg (No. 2 in 2A)

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Abby Gough, Forward, Sr.

Emilia Pinchak, Defense, Sr.

Cicily Flores, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Katelyn Martinez, Defense, Sr.

Sofia Evans, Midfield, Jr.

Jaci Coles, Midfield, Jr.

Ari Bond, Defense, Jr.

Kaylin Anguiano, Defense, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Sophia Ortiz, Forward, Fr.

Anna-Lynn Norman, Forward/Defense, Fr.

Preslie Thiel, Midfield, Sr.

Coach comment: “Really excited for this upcoming season. We return a bunch of starters from a team that has been to two straight finals. Amongst the returning players are our top three leading scorers. We also return three out of our four defenders and our two-time all-state goalkeeper. The expectations for this team are very high and we’ve put together a good preseason to test us and get ready for region play.”

3. Rowland Hall Winged Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Torrey Sasaki (first year)

2023 record: 14-3 (second in Region 2A North with a 9-2 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 2A

2023 postseason: Beat St. Joseph, 4-3, in the 2A Championship

2023 offense: 5.8 gpg (No. 1 in 2A)

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Coach comment: “Excited to be leading this program and working to continue the success of last year. Repeating is our goal.”

4. Maeser Prep Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dustin Simmons (10th year)

2023 record: 9-6 (sixth in Region 2A North with a 6-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 5-1, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 5.3 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

2023 defense: 2.9 gpg (No. 9 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Alice Watson, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Samira Sosa, Forward, Sr.

Gianna Capella, Defender, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re excited to combine our veteran experience with lots of new, young talent.”

5. American Heritage Patriots

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Eleonor Stafford (second year)

2023 record: 10-6 (fifth in Region 2A North with a 6-3 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Waterford, 6-1, in the 2A Quarterfinals

2023 offense: 4.7 gpg (No. 6 in 2A)

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Paisley Gardner, Left Wing, Jr.

Sadie Stratton, Forward, So.

Riley Jansen, Attacking Mid, Sr.

Camryn Woodley, Goalkeeper, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Ada Werner, Left Wing, Fr.

Mikelle Arnson, Forward, Fr.

Izzy Steele, Midfielder, Fr.

Coach comment: “It’s an exciting time for girls soccer at AHS. Our team is growing and we are proud to announce the addition of a junior varsity team this year. Our players are highly motivated, and we are committed to continue developing as individuals and a program.”

6. Draper APA Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Josh Lockwood (third year)

2023 record: 8-7 (fourth in Region 2A North with a 7-5 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Grand, 2-1, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 4.1 gpg (No. 7 in 2A)

2023 defense: 2 gpg (No. 4 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Makenzy Lockwood, Midfield, Sr.

Rachel Parke, Defense, Sr.

Aaliyah Baldwin, Goalie, Sr.

Abbi Gorringe, Midfield/Forward, Jr.

Sayge Hanks, Forward, So.

Key newcomers:

Ella Hagopian, Midfield, Fr.

Sophia Struyk, Midfield, Fr.

Noor Naji, Midfield/Defense, Fr.

Coach comment: “Very excited for this year as we have many players returning from last year as well as some exciting young talent joining the team. We are a faster and more athletic team compared to last year and are looking forward to compete at a high level.”

7. American Leadership Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Tito Gonzalez (first year)

2023 record: 2-11 (eighth in Region 2A North with a 2-8 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Millard, 8-0, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 0.8 gpg (No. 13 in 2A)

2023 defense: 5.6 gpg (No. 13 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

8. North Summit Braves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jennie Hansen (fourth year)

2023 record: 3-10 (seventh in Region 2A North with a 3-8 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 2

2023 postseason: Lost to Maeser Prep, 6-0, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 1.3 gpg (No. 11 in 2A)

2023 defense: 5.5 gpg (No. 11 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

9. APA West Valley Eagles

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bryan Russ (third year)

2023 record: 2-12 (ninth in Region 2A North with a 2-9 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 2A

2023 postseason: Lost to Rowland Hall, 8-0, in the 2A First Round

2023 offense: 0.4 gpg (No. 14 in 2A)

2023 defense: 6.6 gpg (No. 14 in 2A)

Additional info not provided.

10. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nick Lopez (third year)

2023 record: 0-11 (10th in Region 2A North with a 0-10 record)

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 2A

2023 postseason: Did not participate

2023 offense: 0.2 gpg (No. 15 in 2A)

2023 defense: 9.3 gpg (No. 16 in 2A)

Returning contributors:

Jacqueline Alvarenga, Midfielder, Sr.

Alexus Workman, Defender, Jr.

Dareline Martinez, Midfielder, Sr.

Rylee May Midfielder, Jr.

Brooklyn Hill, Defender/Forward, Jr.

Sophie Rodriguez, Defender, So.

Kari Zollinger, Goalkeeper/ Forward, So.

Mayte Pena, Defender, Jr.

Amarisa Gronau, Midfielder, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Erin May, Forward, Fr.

Haggle Wheatley, Goalkeeper/ Midfielder, Fr.

Bella DiGirolamo, Forward, Fr.

Clarissa Reynolds, Defender/ Midfielder, Fr.

Penelope Gonzalez, Forward/Midfielder, Jr.

Coach comment: “This is a very young team, lots of freshman players replacing our seniors from last season. We are excited for this season.”