South Korea’s Kim Yeji receives a blast of air from a portable fan during the 10-meter air pistol women’s qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France.

South Korean pistol shooter Kim Yeji is going viral for her James Bond-esque style and seemingly effortless precision.

According to the Olympics, the athlete won silver in the women’s 10-meter air pistol event, while her teammate Oh Ye-jin secured gold and set an Olympic record with a score of 243.2.

Kim is also competing in the women’s 25-meter pistol event, for which she holds the world record, according to the International Shooting Sport Federation.

While both Kim and Oh demonstrated exceptional skills during the Games, it is Kim’s demeanor that has particularly captivated audiences.

South Korea's Oh Ye-Jin, left, and Kim Yeji are seen on an electronic screen during the 10-meter air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. Oh Ye-Jin won the gold medal while Kim Yeji won the silver in the competition. | Manish Swarup

The internet obsession over Kim Yeji

Sporting a ball cap, black tracksuit, and sci-fi-like shooting glasses, Kim gives off the appearance of a futuristic spy. Her casual pose, with pistol outstretched and a hand in her pocket, has led to her being dubbed the “coldest style star of this year’s Games” by style magazine GQ.

According to The Athletic, Kim’s rise to fame began with a photo of her at the 10-meter air pistol event.

Additionally, Kim carries around a stuffed elephant toy, which has added a personal touch to her otherwise sleek look, and has increased people’s curiosity.

According to the Olympics, the toy is a memento given to her by her daughter.

Kim further showed her softer side by expressing pride in her teammate Oh, who is 12 years younger and won the gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol event.

“She is like my youngest sibling, and I always want to care for her and always be there for her,” Kim said about Oh, per The Associated Press. “So, when she won the gold medal, I was extra happy.”

“This is a big stage, the Olympics, and we won the gold and silver,” Kim continued. “When we won these medals, we were so proud we are Koreans. I thought it did not matter who won the gold.”

South Korea's Kim Yeji prepares to compete in the 25-meter pistol precision women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. | Manish Swarup

Kim Yeji’s world record

Kim’s impressive performance is not limited to the Olympics.

Another viral clip posted to X showcased her competing in the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in May, where she won the world record in the women’s 25-meter pistol event.

In the video, she wore a similar outfit to the Olympics but with her ball cap turned backward, which enhanced her intense appearance.

The video described her as having “main character energy,” a sentiment echoed by Elon Musk, who suggested in the comments that she would be perfect for an action movie.

“No acting required!” Musk added.

According to NBC News, afterward she told reporters there was “nothing to improve” before the Paris Olympics.

“I don’t feel any pressure at all,” Kim said. “My confidence comes from a reason. It’s confidence based on a foundation.”