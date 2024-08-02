Canyon Barry (6), of the United States, drives past Latvia's Francis Lacis (6) in the men's 3x3 basketball pool round match during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. Serbia won 19-16. Latvia won 21-19.

Thanks in large part to a monster 16-point game from Canyon Barry, the United States 3x3 men’s basketball team has its first, much-needed win at the Paris Olympics.

Even with Jimmer Fredette continuing to be sidelined with what has been reported as a lower-leg injury, the Americans rallied to beat host France 21-19 on Friday.

That improves the United States’ record to 1-4 in pool play, with two games to play.

The Americans need to avoid being in the bottom two of the pool play standings — otherwise, they will be eliminated when pool play ends Sunday.

Barry made four 2-pointers to pace the American effort.

The U.S. trailed 11-6 with just under five minutes left in the matchup but rallied behind Barry.

He scored the Americans’ final 7 points, starting with a 2-pointer that tied the game at 16-16 and the 1-point winner with 0:50 left on the clock.

3x3 basketball format at the Olympics

Fredette’s U.S. squad is one of eight men’s 3x3 teams taking part in the 2024 Olympics.

During the pool round, which is ongoing, each team plays each of the other seven teams. That means the U.S. team, which has played four games so far and has a record of 1-4, has at least two games left at the Olympics — one more on Friday and one on Sunday.

At the end of the pool round, the eight 3x3 teams will be ranked according to their records, and teams will start being eliminated.

“The top two teams advance to the semifinals, while the bottom two are eliminated. The other four teams will compete in a play-in round (third vs. sixth, fourth vs. fifth), with the winners advancing to the semifinals,” per ESPN.

3x3 basketball rules

In addition to having a different tournament format than 5x5 basketball, 3x3 basketball has different rules.

In 3x3 basketball, shots made from inside the arc are worth 1 point, while shots from beyond the arc are worth 2 points.

Free throws are also worth 1 point.

The game is played on a court that’s about half the size of a typical basketball court, and there’s only one basket.

Games end when one team makes it to 21 points or after 10 minutes.

How to watch Jimmer Fredette at the Olympics

The U.S. men’s 3x3 basketball team will play a second pool play game on Friday. The Americans will take on China at 2:35 p.m. MDT.

The game will air on E! and stream on Peacock.