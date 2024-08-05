Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey reaches for a block during a 5A volleyball state tournament quarterfinal game against Skyline at the UCCU Center in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

As the high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week, four of the six defending state champs have been pegged as the favorites to repeat in their respective classification in 2024.

Lone Peak, Bountiful, Orem, Morgan, Parowan and Panguitch were tabbed as the preseason No. 1s in the Deseret News preseason coaches rankings.

Lone Peak went 29-5 last year en route to the 6A state championship, and in 2024 it will be led by a new coach as Matthew Moeai takes over from Paula Jardine as head coach.

In 5A, defending state champ Maple Mountain opens the season ranked second in 5A as it returns just one key contributor from last year’s squad. Bountiful gets the No. 1 nod heading into the season as it returns last year’s 5A Player of the Year Taylor Harvey along with standouts Milika Satuala and Adelaide Stevenson.

In 4A, after claiming its first state title in 42 years, Orem will open the 2024 season as the preseason No. 1 as it looks to build on the success from a year ago.

In 3A, Morgan gets the nod as the preseason favorite, while defending state champ Emery begins the season ranked third under the direction of new coach Karl Jensen.

In 2A and 1A, both of last year’s champs, Parowan and Panguitch, got the overwhelming nods as the favorites in their respective classifications.

Deseret News girls volleyball preseason coaches rankings

Class 6A

Team (2023 record)

Lone Peak (29-5) Pleasant Grove (26-6) Skyridge (25-2) Corner Canyon (27-7) Bingham (27-5)

Class 5A

Team (2023 record)

Bountiful (23-8) Maple Mountain (26-6) Woods Cross (24-8) Skyline (24-10) Alta (19-15)

Class 4A

Team (2023 record)

Orem (28-5) Green Canyon (27-5) Park City (21-9) Desert Hills (22-9) Ridgeline (20-12)

Class 3A

Team (2023 record)

Morgan (25-7) Canyon View (16-10) Emery (27-5) Union (19-14) North Sanpete (16-16)

Class 2A

Team (2023 record)

Parowan (29-0) North Summit (27-7) Kanab (24-8) North Sevier (25-8) Enterprise (16-18)

Class 1A

Team (2023 record)