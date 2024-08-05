Chicago White Sox pitcher Ky Bush works against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

Another Utahn has broken into the big leagues.

Ogden native Ky Bush has become the fourth Beehive state-born player to make his Major League Baseball debut this season, taking the mound Monday evening for the Chicago White Sox on the road against the Oakland Athletics.

In Bush’s four-inning outing, he gave up three earned runs, walked five batters and notched three strikeouts. He ultimately took the loss, marking Chicago’s 21st consecutive defeat to tie the all-time American League record.

Bush prepped at Fremont High School, where he was named to the Deseret News 6A All-State First Team as a senior in 2018.

Following three seasons at Saint Mary’s, the left-handed hurler was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round of the 2021 MLB draft. Bush was later traded to the White Sox in 2023 as part of a package for all-star Lucas Giolito.

At the time of his debut Monday, Bush was ranked the No. 17 overall prospect in Chicago’s organization by MLB.com.

Bush joins Oliver Dunn, Drew Thorpe and Porter Hodge as this season’s Utahns to break into MLB.