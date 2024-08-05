Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua warms up during NFL football training camp, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Second-year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua exited practice early Sunday with an apparent knee injury, according to multiple reports.

Information about the extent of his injury continued to trickle out Monday morning.

He was seen later in Sunday’s practice with ice wrapped around his right knee, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, and Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters after practice he “wasn’t sure” of the severity of the injury.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided an update on the situation.

He reported that Nacua is “week-to-week” with the knee injury, but a source also said that it is “not serious.”

Nacua got up slowly during a team drill Sunday, according to Schefter, during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers and did not return to the field.

The Rams have Monday off before returning to practice Tuesday.

Nacua, the former BYU and Orem High star who also played collegiately at Washington, is coming off a record-setting rookie season with Los Angeles.

After being a fifth-round draft pick, Nacua broke the NFL rookie record for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) during a 2023 campaign that earned him Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

He finished second behind Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for Associated Press 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Rams will open preseason play on Sunday with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Los Angeles’ season opener is on Sept. 8 at the Detroit Lions.