A photograph taken from a helicopter shows an aerial view of the Eiffel Tower and the Olympic rings lit up in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024.

The 2024 Olympics have delivered many thrilling moments from many athletes, including Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Noah Lyles.

As the Games draw to a close, the closing ceremony, which recognizes athletes’ hard work and triumphs, is fast approaching.

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee has kept details about the closing ceremony largely under wraps, but some information has been disclosed.

“A new page will be turned with the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games: it will be time to say goodbye to all the Olympic athletes and delegations who have thrilled us, made us dream and brought us to tears during 17 days of amazingly intense competition,” Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, said in a statement, per the Olympics.

What time is the closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympics?

The Olympic Games will conclude on Aug. 11, with the women’s basketball final game at 7:30 a.m. MDT, according to the Olympics. The closing ceremony will follow at 1 p.m. MDT. An hourlong recap of the most exciting Olympic highlights will precede the event.

Viewers can watch the ceremony on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC app, or the NBC Olympics app with cable authentication. The event will also air live on NBC.

What happens at the 2024 Olympic closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France, the national stadium of France.

Per NBC Insider, Jimmy Fallon of “The Tonight Show” and veteran sports reporter Mike Tirico will co-host the event, alongside NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon and former Olympians Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, who will provide commentary.

While many details remain secret, several traditions will be observed, according to the Olympics.

The beginning will feature an introduction from French President Emmanuel Macron and the host country’s national anthem will be played.

This will be followed by the Parade of Flags, where athletes from each nation will bear their country’s flag into the stadium.

Additionally, the Olympic flag will be lowered and the Olympic flame extinguished.

Another traditional element is the handover of the Olympic Games to the next host city — in this case, Los Angeles. They will showcase a preview of what is to be expected at the 2028 Olympics.

The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee has also announced a celebratory show called “Records,” created and directed by Thomas Jolly, according the Olympics.

“Featuring over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists, this visual spectacle will bear the signature of artistic director Thomas Jolly,” a statement about the event said, per the Olympics. “An original soundtrack, new interpretations, musical performances and the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture.”

“Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future,” the statement continued.

According to Variety, it is rumored that actor Tom Cruise will perform a stunt involving the handover of the flag to Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympics.